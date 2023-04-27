More than 300 cultural and tourism activities in Kaifeng dress up the “May Day” holiday-Cultural News- Kaifeng.com

All media reporter Yue Weimin

When the “May 1st” holiday is approaching, our city will fully open the curtain of cultural and tourism integration to promote consumption. The 4th Puppet Carnival, Man Jianghong’s Hot-blooded Youth, Song-style Flower Arrangement Collection, Poetry and Book Dongpo, and the 1958 BBQ Carnival of the Old Shipyard More than 300 immersive and interactive cultural tourism activities, such as Song Dynasty martial arts night tour, “Youth Starry Sky” art research camp, etc., allow tourists to fully experience the charming and unique new tourism experience, and realize the same frequency resonance of cultural communication and boost consumption .

During the “May 1st” holiday, the Qingming Shanghe Garden will hold the fourth puppet carnival, with nearly a hundred puppet performances. At the same time, hundreds of classic performances such as “Yue Fei Picking the Xiaoliang King with a Gun”, “The Great Song Dynasty Tokyo Dream”, “Bao Gong Touring the Bianhe Water Transport” will also be staged shockingly, increasing from nearly 100 performances per day to nearly 200 per day show. In addition, the large-scale real-scene performance “Da Song·Tokyo Menghua” has also been increased from one performance per night to three performances, bringing tourists a cultural, ornamental and interactive carnival performance feast.

In Longting Park, the Song Dynasty Flower Festival will usher in its heyday. Programs such as Song-style Flower Arrangement Collection, Twelve Flowers Imaginative Journey to the Royal Garden, and Wang Anshi’s Reformation will be staged in turn; Kaifeng Mansion Scenic Area will have 13 wonderful performances throughout the day, including large-scale live-action dramas such as “Opening the Yamen to Welcome Guests” and “Bao Gong’s Judgment”.

From “Water Margin” to “The Legend of the Condor Heroes”, from Song Jiang, Wu Song to Guo Jing, Yang Guo, the rivers and lakes of the Song Dynasty seem to have never been peaceful. A magnificent and heroic legend. During the “May 1st” holiday, in order to allow the heroes of the rivers and lakes to interact with tourists at close range, so that tourists can change from viewing to immersive experience, Long Live Mountain·Da Song Martial Arts City wonderfully reappears “Yang Zhi Sells Knives”, “Punching the Town of Kansai” and “Anger” Famous scenes of the Water Margin series such as “Beat Gao Ya Nei”. At the same time, Longevity Mountain·Da Song Wuxia City staged folk unique skills such as sugar paintings, sugar blowers, foreign movies, classic monkey shows, three immortals returning to the cave, martial arts and acrobatics every day, showing the heroism and acrobatics of Song Dynasty in a panoramic and multi-faceted manner. There are all kinds of situations in the rivers and lakes. In addition, Long Live Mountain·Da Song Wuxia City has also upgraded the night tour, allowing tourists to enjoy the charming Long Live Mountain and enjoy the city of martial arts that never sleeps.

In addition, the Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Film, Television and Tourism issued the “Reminders for Civilized and Safe Tourism during the May Day Holiday” to remind tourists to raise safety awareness, strengthen self-prevention, travel safely, and travel in a civilized manner.