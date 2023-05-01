More than 4,000 Chileans crossed through Samoré and Pino Hachado during the long weekend

This long weekend for Labor Day, registered great movement at the border crossings with Chile. Between Saturday and Sunday, more than 7200 people crossed.

Gustavo Sueldo, head of the Neuquén Delegation of the National Directorate of Migrations, told RÍO NEGRO RADIO that these days in the region there are several vehicles with patents from the trans-Andean country.

Many take the opportunity to make purchases in Argentina, due to the devaluation of the national currency.

Thus, for example, in the region’s supermarkets there are Chileans who traveled exclusively to purchase products at a lower cost.

Saludo in dialogue with “Ya es tiempo” described that between Saturday and Sunday, adding the crossing in Paso Cardenal Samoré and Pino Hachado, lMore than 4,200 people arrived from Chile.

For Samore, 3897 people entered Argentinaand 2558 people came out.

El Paso Icalma and Pino Hachado were closed yesterday. The latter reopened today.

Listen to Gustavo Sueldo, from the National Directorate of Migrations, on RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

