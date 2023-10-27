More than 70 brands from the Central Region registered for the next “e-commerce” event

From the Central Region, 74 brands will participate in the next CyberMonday, the event aimed at disseminating e-commerce that will be held from November 6 to 8 by the Argentine Chamber of Electronic Commerce (Cace).

In total, more than 900 brands from all over the country will participate, which implies a slight drop compared to last year, since in 2022 more than a thousand companies were invited.

As reported by Cace, in this edition there will be a series of new features on the website, for a much more personalized shopping experience, which includes ranking of the most popular products and a personalized configuration of the site, among other changes.

In addition, of the total number of registered brands, 245 are companies based in the interior of the country (representing 27% of the total) and 100 brands will be present for the first time.

CyberMonday will have 11 product categories available which are:

Electro and technology.

Travel.Furniture, home and decoration.Clothing and footwear.Sports and fitness.Supermarket.Health and Beauty.Motorcycles and cars.Babies and children.Services.Miscellaneous.

Through the official site of the event, www.cybermonday.com.ar, users will be able to find discounts on more than 15 thousand products, in a single place and with the support of the Cace.

Among the Córdoba brands participating are Riiing, Arcor en Casa, Battistella, Bergallo and Pastrone, Darsie, Drean and Tu Tienda Bancor, among others.

