More than 80 films are released in the summer, analysts: It is estimated that they are heading towards the 12 billion target-Chinanews.com Video

More than 80 films are released in summer. Analyst: It is expected to move towards the goal of 12 billion

[Explanation]The 2023 summer vacation has kicked off, setting off a movie-watching boom. As of now, more than 80 films have been scheduled for the summer vacation, far exceeding the same period last year. According to industry analysts, Hollywood films are currently leading the box office, and domestic films will enter a box office peak after the Dragon Boat Festival.

Chen Jin, data analyst of Beacon Professional Edition

As of June 13, 82 films have been scheduled for the summer of 2023, covering various genres such as comedy, action, fantasy, suspense, crime, animation, romance, etc., especially the number of films with large heads Significantly more than in past years. Moreover, the scheduled time is also earlier, and the film has more time for announcement. Currently, “Transformers: Rise of the Hero Warriors”, “Spider-Man: Across the Universe”, and “Fast and Furious 10” are among the top three summer movies. Will usher in a box office peak.

[Explanation]The person in charge of a theater in Beijing told reporters that two to three blockbuster movies will be released every week during the summer vacation. The double blessing of the number and quality of movies has significantly increased the number of visitors to the theater.

Jiao Wei, director of a theater in Beijing

Starting from June this year, two to three blockbuster films have been released every week, like the recent “Transformers: Rise of the Hero Warrior”, many people came to watch the film. The Dragon Boat Festival holiday will start next week, and the main films that will be released include “The Missing Her” and “I Love You!” “” Don’t Call Me “God of Gamblers””. In the next July and August, there will be many films released every week, such as “Super Family”, “Feng Shen Part One”, “Mission: Impossible 7: Deadly Reckoning (Part 1)” and “Megalodon 2: Abyss” “, these are very popular films. Now, especially on Saturdays and Sundays, the crowd has more than doubled compared to last year.

[Explanation]Young audiences, especially students, have always been the main consumers of summer time slots. However, in recent years, the proportion of ticket buyers under the age of 25 has been decreasing year by year, and young audiences are gradually losing. Industry analysts pointed out that they hope that with the help of this summer vacation, the whole industry will jointly boost the box office performance on weekdays, accelerate the entry of “post-00s” and “post-05s” into the market, and help the film market fully recover.

Chen Jin, data analyst of Beacon Professional Edition

This year’s (2023) summer file is not only full of blockbuster movies, but also quite rich in genres, meeting the various movie-watching demands of different audiences. With the help of this summer vacation, we also hope that the whole industry will work together to boost the box office performance on weekdays, and accelerate the entry of “post-00s” and “post-05s” into the market. Among them, the producers will provide a richer supply of films, and the publishers will do more innovations. The marketing plan of the theater terminal is targeted at working days and student groups, so that the entire market can be restored not only at the box office level, but also from top to bottom, from the industrial structure to the audience’s viewing habits. reasonable operating condition.

It is hoped that this year (2023) summer file can achieve a good result, try to guarantee 10 billion, and hit 12 billion.

Dong Yufei reports from Beijing

