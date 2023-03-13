The 95th annual Oscar Awards left a lot of cloth to cut. The big winner of the night was Everything everywhere at the same time which ended up taking seven awards, including the most important as Best Film.

Although not all the nominees were able to win the statuette, there were 25 candidates in the main categories who did not leave empty-handed.

Marketing and advertising company Distinctive Asset presented nominees with a “Everybody Wins” gift package, which is valued at more than $126,000. It includes everything from cosmetic and food products and beauty treatments to luxury trips.

The gift is a tradition that the company, established in Los Angeles, has maintained since 2002. Despite the enormous amount of money in which the gift bag is valued, this year it is much more austere than in other editions, since in 2022 it was worth $140,000 and reached $225,000 in 2020.

The most ostentatious items contained in this bag for the Oscar nominees and for the presenter of the gala, which this year was Jimmy Kimmel, include a trip to Italy and Canada and ownership of land in Australia.

“While our gifts may be famous for being fun, fabulous, useful and unique, they also serve a greater purpose. Most of the brands we list come from a diverse and inclusive range of small businesses that benefit significantly from the global exposure that being associated with Hollywood’s biggest night brings. This is celebrity marketing on a mission,” Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Asset, explains in a statement.

