On the banks of the Qiantang River, the lights are bright.On April 7th, the “Worry-free Night 2023 Gala” with the theme of “Combining Hearts and Strengths, Coexisting and Growing Together” was grandly held in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasiumpopular artists, top Internet celebrities, and cultural and sports celebrities will perform on the same stage, and when the Hangzhou Asian Games is coming, it will be a gift to the Asian Games.





The No-Care Night, known as the “Red Man Oscar”, has been successfully held for three times, and this year is the fourthhas become a dream stage to fully demonstrate the spirit and characteristics of anchor talents under Wuyou Media, and at the same time provide a platform for exchanges and win-win cooperation for related brands, industries and platform partners.

Chasing dreams without stopping, ordinary roads are extraordinary

At the opening ceremony of the gala, Lei Binyi, the founder and CEO of Wuyou Media, delivered a speech “You Can Always Trust Wuyou Media”. As an Internet-based brokerage company, Wuyou Media has gone through seven years.





In 2016, the domestic live broadcast industry began to rise. Lei Binyi sensed the opportunity to start a business and founded Wuyou Media.Starting from the entertainment live broadcast, Wuyou Media started its journey. At the end of 2019, Wuyou Media moved its live broadcast headquarters from Beijing to Hangzhou. In August 2022, it officially settled in the information port town in Xiaoshan, Hangzhou, playing the leading role of chain-oriented enterprises and driving the upstream and downstream clusters of the surrounding Internet celebrity industry chain. , which has effectively promoted the high-quality development of local new e-commerce.

In the past seven years, the company has developed businesses such as live broadcast, short video, content commercialization, e-commerce and store operation. It has been ranked No. 1 in the Douyin MCN Organization Monthly List for 46 consecutive months. The No. 1 live streaming agency and Xiaohongshu No. 1 agency that has gained fans for several months in a row.





“Whether it is a high-profile person or an ordinary amateur, in Wuyou, many people have gained a new life through new media.” Lei Binyi said in his speech that among the anchor talents under Wuyou, there are fitness coaches and hosts , models, designers, teachers, bar singers, car repairers, college students, company white-collar workers… New media has given ordinary people an extraordinary opportunity.

The piano player tells me that even though he is over 60 years old, he still bravely pursues his dream in the live broadcast room; Xiaoxiong Haunted, an anchor of women’s clothing on Douyin, was originally a Taobao store owner, and now she can live broadcast 364 times 365 days a year, just to chase her heart Clothing dream; dancer Cai Jun has imitated Michael Jackson for more than 20 years, and now he has gained more than 5 million fans through live broadcasting in half a year; signed a contract with the worry-free cleaning aunt Wang Jie, and now his monthly income exceeds the previous year; Tuantuan, who was originally a truck repairman With a Golden Retriever Land Rover, he devoted himself to the self-media and gained more than 20 million fans. Not only did he gain a better life, but he also drove the development of his hometown; the “post-95” uncle Jiangnan returned to his hometown to help farmers after graduation and brought goods. The guardian of the village has driven dozens of villagers to employment…





“You can always trust Wuyou Media, because we always believe that ordinary people can do extraordinary things.” Lei Binyi said.

Celebrities gather together, and the power of online students surges

Adhering to the concept of co-creation with celebrities, co-construction with brands, and symbiosis with the city, Worry-free Night 2023 demonstrates the vigorous development of the current online life force. As the highlight of Worry-free Night 2023, the gala ceremony is divided into four sections: Going to Boiling Life, Going to Endless Love, Going to Great Rivers and Mountains, and Going to Endeavor Life.





With the piano accompaniment of Wuyou piano player Su Ye, a song “The beauty of the world is closely linked with you” sung by its anchor expert kicked off the grand ceremony. The Cantonese song “Red Sun” was sung by the Cantonese couple with passion. The enthusiastic girl troupe dance “tiktok baby” showed youthful vigor. “Sunshine Rainbow Little White Horse” jointly sung by Zhang Dada and Da Zhangwei wowed the audience. The song “Ayimo” brought by the Ajitai group has a long meaning. Yu Yu and Sister Mao Mao collaborated with Liu Siyao for the first time, and a song “Midnight Cha Cha” ignited the atmosphere of the party to the highest point. Dana Liu, Meng Xi, Dandan from the Blu-ray band, the landlord’s cat, Lao Fan next door, Zhang Xinyao, Li Zhanyou, Li Qi, Wang Naiying, etc. took the stage and sang in turn, pushing the ceremony to a climax, showing the diverse styles of worry-free artists.





“Come with me, we will leave at dawn.” Directors of cultural and tourism bureaus from Suizhou City, Hubei Province, Heshan City, Guangdong Province, Pengjiang District, Guangdong Province, Dafang County, Guizhou Province, Leye County, Guangxi Province, and Tahe County, Heilongjiang Province sang “Happy Hometown” , to extend a sincere invitation to the audience.In order to promote their hometowns, directors of cultural and tourism bureaus from all over the country have made innovative moves. By appearing on the camera, they endorsed their hometowns and helped tourism. They became “net celebrity directors” and won praise and support from a large number of netizens.





In the song rhyme show of “Night and Rhyme in Lin’an”, the national first-class actor He Saifei and singer Bai Jingchen brought the anchor masters of Wuyou to carry out a beautiful and fairy-like Hanfu catwalk show, as if leading the audience Travel back to the Song Dynasty, feel the long-lasting charm of the Song Dynasty, and present a visual feast of traditional culture.





It is worth mentioning that the event site is full of Asian Games elements.Liu Genghong and Si Waige joined hands with Olympic gymnastics champion Guan Chenmeng to bring the songs of the Hangzhou Asian Games, and extended a warm invitation to the audience on the whole network to gather in Hangzhou in September to share the wonderful Asian Games. In addition, Worry-free Night 2023 has attracted more than a thousand anchors, thousands of viewers and fans to check in to the Asian Games venues on the spot, helping to become a place for Internet celebrities to check in, build momentum for the Asian Games, and shout for Hangzhou.





Full of sense of ceremony, grow together with worry-free

In the awards ceremony of the evening party, government leaders, leaders of industry associations, partners and guests, and worry-free executives presented awards to anchor talents who performed well and continued to make breakthroughs.





Among them, Liu Genghong’s team, Zhang Dada’s team, Guangdong couple’s team, Yuyu and Mao Maojie’s team won the “CEO of the Year Award”; 5 anchor experts including Layue Xiaojiu, fantasyist japaul, Jiangnan uncle, Zhang Yuxi, and Su Ye won the “CEO of the Year Award” Yixing Wuyou Social Responsibility Award”. Awards such as “Top Ten Talents of the Year”, “Top Ten Anchors of the Year”, “E-commerce Value Anchor of the Year”, “Worry-free Lifetime Glory Award” and “Annual Topic Contribution Award” were also presented at the party.





This year’s “Worry-free Night” is star-studded and loud. In addition to the gala ceremony, the red carpet, “Worry-Free Good Market” fan festival, business forums and other activities are dizzying.





In the red carpet session, more than 200 anchors and talents dressed in costumes appeared on the red carpet, and not far from the Olympic Sports Center Stadium (“Big Lotus”), the Olympic Sports Center Tennis Center (“Little Lotus”), Hangzhou Gate and other Hangzhou Landmark buildings took group photos together.





Fan meeting, lecturer’s live broadcast, anti-fraud shop, Wuyouren video exhibition… In the “Worriless Good Market” fan festival, a creative market specially created among anchor talents, fans and brands, integrating stage viewing, Various forms of activities such as fan interaction, sports competition, and commercial co-branding have been integrated into one, attracting more than a thousand anchor talents to interact with fans and have an immersive experience.





Miss Han Yiying, who once represented China and won the championship in the e-sports field, also competed in e-sports PK with fans. The Guangdong couple, Li Yanyou and other talents had zero-distance interaction with the fans at the scene, breaking the boundaries of the talents, fans, and brands.





At the promotion meeting of Wuyou Media’s core resources on the day of “the whole chain of marketing grows together”, Wuyou executives and participating partners talked about brand growth. Zhang Guohua, President of the China Advertising Association, expressed in his speech on behalf of the industry association that he expects more brands to expand new channels through Wuyou Media’s new media global marketing.

Lei Binyi said that Wuyou’s vision is to enable talented young people to realize themselves through new media, and help China‘s new consumer brands to rise rapidly to the world. “In the future, we also hope to grow together with more brands and create together. More exciting.”





In the evening, Qianjiang New City also staged a 30-minute building light show, and 48 worry-free anchors made a wonderful appearance. The cool light show, against the background of the buildings beside the Qiantang River, fully demonstrated the spirit of the worry-free artists.





Concentrate together, grow together. This gala ceremony was title sponsored by Oupai, specially sponsored by Yili, and also received strong support from designated sponsored brands such as Midea, Wuyou Wine, Du Xiaoman, Spes, Haier, Guerlain, Ele.me, and Dongfeng Citroen.







