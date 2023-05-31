more than a threat, an empowerment tool

In the last time the influence of artificial intelligence has grown exponentially and new questions have been raised about the future of society. Several of these issues are related to the ability of AI to replace many tasks performed by humans.

Health is a dimension that has always been hand in hand with the development of technology, but now the question lies in how it will respond to the progress of artificial intelligence: which tasks will cease to be essentially those of the human doctor? What tools will be replaced?

Josep Munuera is a renowned health professional in Spain. He is a radiologist who is an expert in digital technologies applied to health and today works as head of Diagnostic Imaging at Hospital Sant Pau in Barcelona. In an interview conducted by Jessica Mouzo for The countryMunuera assured that artificial intelligence tools do not replace the doctor, but rather empower him.

The specialist explains that in his area of ​​image detection there are already many AI tools that are being used. For example, algorithms are trained to recognize specific types of pathologies and, when they occur, identify them.

This system assists the physician in many ways. First of all, it gives them the pattern of what prioritize. “When the specialist doctor is reviewing the images, some marks appear on the screen that indicate whether the algorithm has identified that there is a pathology and even helps us to prioritize. Sometimes, a message is sent for you to look at this patient first or that you don’t need to run so much with another because they probably don’t have anything”, Munuera deepens.

AI allows you to save time in, for example, resonances

Also, it helps them gain time. According to the professional, artificial intelligence allows the acquisition of a magnetic resonance image to be much faster. Part of the image is formed by AI algorithms, which reduces the time, before it took 20 minutes, now 10.

However, the main benefit –and, if you like, the most important– of AI in medicine is that it helps diagnostic accuracy. “The combination of a human reader with the algorithm increases the accuracy,” confirmed Munuera. “Therefore, we decreased diagnostic errors: both false negatives and false positives,” she continued.

In this last statement is the interesting point of the specialist. He himself confirms that the errors and biases that both machines and humans can have can be overcome in this joint work and feedback. That is, if the accuracy percentage of the machine is higher than yours, you should surely learn from it, and vice versa. In this way, for the doctor, AI is not a competition but a tool that collaborates for everyone: both doctors in its precision and patients in their diagnosis.

But, Will the AI ​​finally be able to take control of the profession? The answer is no, according to the professional. “The role of the radiologist goes beyond the simple reading and interpretation of the medical image,” he stated. “These AI tools don’t replace you, they empower you,” he explained in the interview.

The AI ​​revolution is moving fast and it seems to be doing it without anyone’s permission. The specialist was of the opinion that, like all technology, it must have its rules of the game and, once established, it is necessary to start using them in accordance with them. For this reason, Munuera recognized that his greatest concern lies in its misuse.

The professional’s assessment brings a vision that puts aside the alarmism raised by many media about AI. It’s simple: it has many benefits, you have to know how to use it ethically and technically. “What can happen in the future is that there are three of us in the office: a patient, a doctor and a tool with which the three of us are interacting. We will use this to better communicate with each other ”, he concluded in his interview for The country.

This content was originally published in RED/ACCIÓN and it is republished as part of the ‘Human Journalism’ program, an alliance for quality journalism between RÍO NEGRO and RED/ACCIÓN.