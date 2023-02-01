ROME – If the sale of new cars in Italy is struggling to recover, recording a marked decline in 2022 (-9.5%) compared to the previous year, a breath of fresh air comes from the rental. In fact, the sector has registered over 1 new car out of 4, for a total of 365,000 units which represent almost 28% of the total market. It was above all the demand from private individuals that pushed the bar up, to approach green vehicles at affordable costs. And in fact, in 2022, rental confirmed its key role in the diffusion of low-emission cars, reaching 30% of e-cars and 56% of plug-in hybrids.





These are the main data that emerge from the analysis carried out by Aniasa, the association that represents the mobility services sector in Confindustria, which sees the rental sector projected in Italy towards 30% of total registrations.

The surge in the sector, which closed 2022 with an increase of 9.5% compared to the previous year, materialized in the second half of the year above all thanks, explains Aniasa, ”to the government’s late decision to include the rental cars among the beneficiaries of the incentives”. The overall growth was generated ”exclusively by long-term rental, which closed 2022 with a +19% (302,116 cars), confirming the conquest of new customer groups, especially among private individuals”. Short-term rental, on the other hand, ”had to deal with the continuing scarcity of products on the market and with the commercial policies of the car manufacturers, which continued to favor other sales channels”.

And it is ”to make up for these dynamics” that operators have begun to turn their gaze towards Chinese suppliers. Aniasa also underlines the role of rental in supporting the renewal of the fleet in circulation in Italy (the average life of rental vehicles is 4 years, against an average age of the fleet in circulation of 11.8 years) and in putting economically accessible used cars of the latest generation.

“The national and European objectives of ecological transition ensure that rental is seen as the most natural and efficient tool to approach new low-emission vehicles at affordable costs, bypassing the unknown factors related to their management and end of life”, commented the president of Aniasa Alberto Viano. ”With the hope that in the course of 2023 the support of the incentives can be equalized to 100% also for those who rent an electric car (like those who buy it), our share – he concluded – is destined to increase rapidly and to accelerate the diffusion of these vehicles in the national vehicle fleet”.