More than the seven-time crown champion "Agarwood is like crumbs" that became a hit this summer?

On July 20, with the launch of “Agarwood like crumbs” on Youku, the summer season of 2022 was completely ignited. The story of Yingyuan, the emperor of the Six Realms, and Yan Dan, the fairy of Hanli, joined forces to defend the right path, which made many audiences shout “I’m here”. According to statistics, within one hour of the broadcast, the number of barrage interactions exceeded one million. Since its launch, “Agarwood is like crumbs” has won TOP1 in seven related lists including Lighthouse, Maoyan, and Douban, becoming the “Seven Crown King”. In addition, the legal suspense series “Outside Court” recently ranked first in domestic suspense dramas this year with a high score of 7.7 on Douban. After becoming “The Gate of Rebirth”, Youku Suspense Theater has another word of mouth.

Liu Yanhong, general manager of Youku’s operation center, introduced that the summer season has become a symbol. As always, Youku has a wealth of reserves in the fields of dramas, variety shows, humanities, animation and other fields this year, and hopes to spend a pleasant summer with the audience. “Whether you want to watch a sweet love, or a heroic legend, or think about the relationship between man and space, audiences can be satisfied on Youku,” she said.

In addition to dramas and variety shows, the second season of the youth travel social reality show “20 Years Old” is on the air. The audience can follow the graduates with different personalities and feel the attitude and growth of youth. “Super Sensing Star Electronic Music” is aimed at Generation Z and pan-electronic audio enthusiasts. The novel themes and presentations make netizens comment on “partial but not unpopular, a whole lot of eye-catching.” Next, the national comprehensive ceiling “This! It’s Hip-hop 5”, “Young White Horse Drunk Spring Breeze”, the second part of the “Shao Ge Trilogy”, will also meet the audience.

In terms of humanistic documentaries, the first domestic sci-fi talk show “Don’t Answer”, co-produced by Youku and Three-Body Universe, has aroused heated discussions in the scientific circle as soon as it was launched. From looking up at the stars to looking down at the earth, how far do we have to go? What is the difference between the future life on Earth and the dungeons on Mars? Led by guests such as “Future Exploration Section Chief” Jia Zhangke, Future Consultant “Liu Cixin” and other guests, the audience can chat about the mysteries of science fiction and future life. In addition, the domestic first marriage and family lawyer documentary “Dear Enemy” also aroused praise, and the program passed The transformation from “enemy” to “deceased” explores the meaning and value between emotion and law.

In terms of animation, “God’s Tomb” was launched on July 21, which is the adaptation of the same name of the representative work of the Internet literature god Chen Dong. “God’s Tomb” is a memory of a generation, and during the serialization period, it has accumulated 5 million recommendation votes. The famous line of the first episode “God is dead, the devil is gone, but I am still alive” is re-engraved, and the barrage screen is “Ye Qing Hui”. The early appearance of popular characters such as Long Baobao, Chen Zhan, and Yuxin also earned the audience’s goodwill. It is reported that Youku Animation uses the “Guofeng Theater” and “Kaihang Theater” dual theaters to force the Guoman track, and has more than 40 key IPs.

