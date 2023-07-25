more years, more growth, more theater

18 years old, nothing more and nothing less, are the ones that the Rafaela Theater Festival 2023 began to celebrate last Saturday. The event, of enormous national prestige and also located on the international map, continues to consolidate and offer new experiences and questions about the stage to its avid and lucky audience.

On Saturday were the first performances. On Sunday, the traditional parade began on Santa Fe Boulevard, from Plaza 25 de Mayo to the historic Cine Teatro Belgrano, a parade led by the Sarrasani Family.

Inaugural parade. (Kindness FTR)

Then, sheltered from that room, Córdoba had the honor of starting with the theatrical performances, by the hand of DeSastres, of Cirulaxia Contraataca. Guaranteed laughter and a “great management of improvisation and the stage” that “reveals an incomparable tour”, highlighted the journalist Mónica Borgogno from eldiario.com.ar (Paraná, Entre Ríos), in dialogue with this medium.

“DeSastres” by Cirulaxia Contrataca inaugurated the FTR 2023. (Courtesy FTR)

From the country to Rafaela, from Santa Fe to the country

Just before, at the opening ceremony, Mayor Luis Castellano said: “There will be 33 works, a quarter of which are by local artists.” He and the municipal Secretary of Culture, Claudio Stepffe, also marked a relationship between the growth of the FTR, the Rafaelina performing arts, and the spaces for culture in the city of Santa Fe.

In recent years, several have been added. In fact, the first function of the day in non-conventional spaces – a hallmark of the FTR – is at the La Estación Metropolitan Recreation Center, one of those new spaces.

One of the festival’s theater laboratories presents the result of his work there: Secrets and Manifestations, a specific site with an attractive and neat collection of stories with a kick from Alice in Wonderland. All captivating, represented by small groups of artists for small groups of audiences, exploring uses of space and uses of different interpretive tools. A kind of “choose your own adventure” theatrical.

Before, the first show of the day was Universonoro, a fusion between circus arts and musical games from the Circo Lumiere group, from Rosario. The play was presented at the Belgrano Cinema Theater.

All the plays on Monday were by theater artists from Santa Fe, with the exception of the directors invited to guide the work in the laboratories. A celebration, a door that opens more and more, an assessment and a positioning: let’s see theater from Santa Fe.

Scenic Play Laboratories

For a couple of years Rafaela has offered creation laboratories to bring together city actors who apply for these spaces, with the possibility of learning from renowned directors from different parts of the country.

Gustavo Mondino, artistic director of the FTR, explained to this medium already last year: “There are very young people and people who have grown up with the Festival and decided to do theater for the movida, and we needed to start a dialogue in a different way with this context.”

The aforementioned Secrets and Manifestations is from Laboratorio de Teatro II 2023 (directed by Juan Parodi). Meanwhile, the Theater Laboratory I presented Las Cosas.

“A series of objects seduce, destroy, mate, abandon, ignore, touch, confront and combine in a thousand ways with each other, to shape the framework that we inhabit and call the world. Displacing our subjectivity from the center of rhetoric and placing our individual identity on hold, we are returned for a few moments to the leafy forest of childhood, in which we are helpless and tender, and for this very reason, we are threads of a plot from which we are no longer absent intellectual authors, but bodies invited to dance at the party of the universe”, its synopsis invites.

The Theater Laboratory I worked this year with Luciano Delprato. The Cordovan and the Rafaelinos met in just a handful of days to give shape to the work that was presented in El Viejo Mercado.

to the mask

La Máscara is a renowned Rafaela Cultural Center. Every year, several works of the FTR are presented there. On Monday it closes in that space with its last two functions.

Say Yes is a darkly comic piece with two outstanding and hypnotic performances by Danilo Monge and Mariano Patania. The dramaturgy is by Griselda Gambaro and the direction of Paula Boero.

At 35 powerful minutes and reminiscent of Sweeney Todd, Say Yes is perfect for lifting energy at the end of a long day.

“Say yes”. (Courtesy FTR)

As if that wasn’t enough, she was followed by The Last, Love Rant by Audio Message. Two men suffer, in different ways, for a cruel relationship in a very difficult world, this world. Explicit and risky, the audience justifiably stands up to offer applause to the two actors, Marcelo Gieco and Agustín Keller. The authorship and direction is by Marcelo Allasino.

Santafesino theater to explore, shake, impact and enchant.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

