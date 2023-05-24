Morel hits another home run as Cubs beat Mets 7-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Christopher Morel, Matt Mervis and Seiya Suzuki homered as the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Mervis drove in three runs for Chicago in the opener of a nine-game homestand. Dansby Swanson and Yan Gomes contributed an RBI single apiece, while Drew Snyly pitched a four-hit ball into the sixth inning.

Morel extended his streak of home run games to five with a solo shot off Stephen Nogosek in the seventh inning. He became the first player with such a streak for the Cubs since Sammy Sosa in June 1998.

It was also the ninth home run in 12 games for Morel, called up from Triple-A Iowa on May 8. He is the first player in the majors to hit at least nine homers in his first 12 games of a season, since Luis González did it with Arizona in 2001.

New York had won five straight, all by one run. However, Tylor Megill (5-3) had his worst start of the season, and Tommy Pham made a costly mistake that doomed manager Buck Showalter to defeat on his 67th birthday.

The winner was Drew Smyly (5-1).

For the Mets, the Venezuelan Eduardo Escobar 3-1. Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor 3-0. Dominicans Starling Marte 4-0, Gary Sanchez 3-0.

For the Cubs, the Dominican Christopher Morel 3-1 with two runs scored and one RBI.