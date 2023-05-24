Home » Morel hits another home run as Cubs beat Mets 7-2
Entertainment

Morel hits another home run as Cubs beat Mets 7-2

by admin
Morel hits another home run as Cubs beat Mets 7-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Christopher Morel, Matt Mervis and Seiya Suzuki homered as the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Mervis drove in three runs for Chicago in the opener of a nine-game homestand. Dansby Swanson and Yan Gomes contributed an RBI single apiece, while Drew Snyly pitched a four-hit ball into the sixth inning.

Morel extended his streak of home run games to five with a solo shot off Stephen Nogosek in the seventh inning. He became the first player with such a streak for the Cubs since Sammy Sosa in June 1998.

It was also the ninth home run in 12 games for Morel, called up from Triple-A Iowa on May 8. He is the first player in the majors to hit at least nine homers in his first 12 games of a season, since Luis González did it with Arizona in 2001.

New York had won five straight, all by one run. However, Tylor Megill (5-3) had his worst start of the season, and Tommy Pham made a costly mistake that doomed manager Buck Showalter to defeat on his 67th birthday.

The winner was Drew Smyly (5-1).

For the Mets, the Venezuelan Eduardo Escobar 3-1. Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor 3-0. Dominicans Starling Marte 4-0, Gary Sanchez 3-0.

For the Cubs, the Dominican Christopher Morel 3-1 with two runs scored and one RBI.

See also  Memes exploded due to inflation of 8.4% in April

You may also like

Luis Arce asked Pope Francis for the files...

Uber makes a second attempt to enter the...

NetEase Cloud Music launches Dreamus Company and SLL...

Atucha II prepares to return: how the largest...

The archaeologist Arthur Evans, Knossos and the myth...

They still don’t know where one of Plottier’s...

Giants top Twins 4-3 on Conforto’s double, homer

In Rome “From a house of the dead”...

Two robberies in eight days: they ransacked their...

To our dying youth novels (basic and detailed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy