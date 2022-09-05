Listen to the audio version of the article

Three of Morellato’s recent operations concern distribution. In 2017 the group led by Massimo Carraro acquired the e-commerce site Kronoshop.com, in 2019 it was the turn of Cleor, a French jewelry retailer, and the following year of the Italian chain D’Amante. A few days ago is a fourth acquisition, the seven jewelers under the Pierre Roux brand, which are all located on the French Riviera, from Nice to Cannes, and are added to the 260 direct sales points in Italy under the Bluespirit and D’Amante sign and 140 in France to the Cleor and Noélie brands, which will rise to 150 by the end of the year.

The verticalization strategy makes Morellato the most important Italian watchmaking and jewelery group, also thanks to a 2021 closed with growth of 49% to 310 million and with excellent profitability ratios.

«Our business model presents a complete integration, from creation to production to distribution, to reach the final consumer directly through a single network of online and offline retail – explains Carraro -. Strengthening in France and in Europe is important, but we also want to do it in Asia and the Middle East, markets in strong growth ».

Another novelty of 2022 was the inauguration of Italian Luxury MEA, a company of the Veneto group based in Dubai, in the design district, where offices, showrooms and shops of many global fashion and luxury brands are located. “Representing the tradition of Italian jewelery and watchmaking in the world is a source of great pride for us”, adds the president of Morellato, who has a very diversified portfolio, as well as being a world leader in watch straps. The proprietary brands are Morellato, Sector No Limits, Philip Watch, Lucien Rochat, Live Diamond, Oui & Me, La Petite Story, Chronostar, Bluespirit, D’Amante, Cleor, Noélie, while the worldwide licensed brands are Maserati, Chiara Ferragni and Trussardi.