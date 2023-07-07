Morellato is close to 800 million in turnover thanks to acquisitions and organic growth

Listen to the audio version of the article

We didn’t see them coming, one could say of Morellato, the largest Italian watch and jewelery group, using one of the most popular expressions of the moment. But that would only be partially correct: first, because the growth in revenues and profitability has been ongoing for years and steadily. Second, because the path led by the president of the group, Massimo Carraro, is not surprising in the sense of unexpected, but is the result of a medium and long-term vision explained for many years by Carraro himself. So whoever, in case, hadn’t seen the Morellato group arriving, was (culpably) distracted. But the 2022 results speak for themselves.

A record year, with a like for like increase of 17%

Let’s start with the numbers: with the presentation of the 2022 consolidated financial statements, closed for fiscal purposes on 23 February last, Morellato Group confirms itself as the leading Italian jewelery and watchmaking group: turnover has reached 392.5 million, with a 17% growth compared to the 310 million from the previous year. This is the growth on a like-for-like basis (the so-called “like for like”), i.e. without considering the impact of the acquisition of Christ Group, which instead brings the pro forma turnover (which combines that of Morellato with that of Christ, whose acquisition was finalized on February 1, 2023) of the last twelve months to 780 million. The adjusted ebitda – obtained by eliminating the costs incurred for the Christ acquisition – reached 95.5 million, equal to 24.3% of turnover. The net banking financial position is 204.6 million, against investments, in the fiscal year 2022-23, of 251 million euros (for organic development and for the aforementioned acquisition of Christ in Germany and the minor but strategic , by Pierre Roux in France). All markets recorded double-digit growth compared to the previous year and again thanks to the Christ acquisition, the foreign share rose to 71%. The 29% made in Italy is joined by 14% in France, 53% in Germany and 4% in other markets (in the photo above, a Christ-branded shop in Germany).

Objective: doubling of turnover (not only proforma)

Faced with these numbers, even Massimo Carraro (in the photo together with Cristina de’ Stefani, CEO of Finance & Corporate Affairs, and, on the left, Marco Carraro, CEO of Supply Chain) known for his frankness but also for a certain understatement, uses the word exceptional: «The 2022-23 financial year was an important year for the group, in which we achieved exceptional results. We did this thanks to growth in all the markets where we are present and above all thanks to the acquisition of the German Christ group. The pro forma data relating to the last twelve months indicate a doubling of turnover, but we have objectives of further growth for the next few years».

Retail-driven expansion

With the acquisition of Christ Group, as mentioned, finalized at the beginning of 2023, the brands already in Morellato’s portfolio (the French chains Cleor, Noélie and Pierre Roux and the Italian ones Bluespirit and D’Amante) were joined by the German brands Christ, Brinckmann & Lange and Valmano. This brought the total number of direct stores to 620, divided as follows: 260 in Italy, 160 in France, 200 in Germany, with a unique digital presence in Europe in the multi-brand watch and jewelery retail. Important investments are also planned in 2023 in the relocation and restyling of existing stores and in new openings: 16 in Italy, 15 in France and 4 in Germany, with the forecast of reaching around 655 total direct stores by the end of February 2024 (i.e. by the end of the current fiscal year). «The expansion of direct retail is not just a growth in size: it is the confirmation of a business model that we have consistently pursued over time – underlines Carraro -. And I am proud, as an Italian entrepreneur, not only to carry forward our idea of ​​retail, but also to spread our manufacturing culture and the creativity of Italian jewellery. In other words, I am proud to take our industrial project across borders». As regards the composition of the turnover, the jewel confirms its preponderance, with an (increasing) share of now 62% of the total, with the remaining 38% attributable to watches and straps.

A diversified and vertically integrated group

The reference to manufacturing and industrial culture is explained by the composition of the portfolio: the watch and jewelery brands owned by the Morellato Group are Morellato, Sector No Limits, Philip Watch, Lucien Rochat, Favs, Live Diamond, Oui&Me, La Petite Story, which join the omnichannel retail, Bluespirit, D’Amante, Christ and Cleor. Last but not least, there are the worldwide licensed brands: Maserati, Chiara Ferragni, Trussardi, Esprit, Jette and Guido Maria Kretschmer. «In 2022 we saw a continuous growth of the main brands in our portfolio, which I believe I can define as iconic brands of jewelery and watches – points out Massimo Carraro -. But we always look to the future and to the younger generations, proposing contemporary brands and products, communicating through new channels but above all with a constant commitment to sustainability in terms of attention to the environment and people». The president of Morellato once again underlines «the complete integration of the supply chain, from the conception of the brand, to design and production, also including the purchase of raw materials directly from the source, to reach the final consumer through direct retail, but without forgetting the wholesale distribution». The group’s brands are in fact present in over 40 countries and even if the concentration remains on Europe, for the next few years the focus will be on the Middle East and, in perspective, on the United States and China. In fact, the Italian Luxury Mea branch was born in 2022, based in the heart of the design district of Dubai, the capital of the emirate of the same name, the best known and most dynamic of the United Arab Emirates.