Morelli becomes a holding company and inaugurates a new logistics hub

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Morelli family, historic Empoli-based manufacturer of leather and fabric garments for the most beautiful names in world fashion, with a 2022 turnover of over 70 million euros and 250 direct employees, charts a “third way” to continue growing without entering in the orbit neither of large luxury groups such as Kering or Lvmh, nor of poles that aggregate subcontractors such as the Florence Group or Holding Moda. «We want to preserve the know-how and craftsmanship accumulated over many years of work and we want to do so while remaining independent», explain Azzurra and Giampaolo Morelli, the second generation of the company founded by their father Bruno more than 40 years ago in Vinci.

The three steps of growth

The road taken provides for industrial strengthening through three steps: a new 3,000-square-metre logistics and quality control hub, which has just been inaugurated, which required an investment of five million euros and which will be used to receive and arriving from suppliers and external laboratories, from fabrics to buckles to finished garments; an expansion of Hostage, the manufacturer of fabric garments in which the CEO Martino Mazzoni is a shareholder, which is expanding from outerwear to the men’s/women’s total look and which is also expanding its production spaces; the birth of a family holding, Holding Morelli, which will control all the production companies, from Pellemoda (leather clothing) to Hostage, from Marmi Renzo (weaving and printing on leather), to the Umbrian Second Skin (leather garment packaging) , up to the own outerwear brand Ahirain (women only), which belongs to Aga 15 srl.

The men’s brand Mordecai

Not only that: the growth of Hostage will also pass through the birth, which has just taken place, of a research menswear brand, called Mordecai, whose first autumn/winter collection is already on sale in the Milan showroom of Riccardo Grassi. The Morelli brothers for now they have chosen to say no to investment funds: «We made the fund at home, giving life to a holding company», they smile announcing that they want to aim for the acquisition of another sewing workshop and want to create a Internal academy (so far they have funded training courses) to secure the manpower and guarantee at least part of the production, given that it is never more difficult to find suitable figures. The Umbrian company, which employs about thirty people, will act as an incubator for the Academy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

