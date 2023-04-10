Home Entertainment Morena Baccarin Openly Responds to Deadpool 3
In view of the excellent reputation of the first two films, “Deadpool 3” has attracted attention from all walks of life in the production stage, especially about how the show will develop after it is officially included in the MCU, and the return of “Wolverine Wolf” “What kind of posture will Hugh Jackman interact with “Deadpool” Ryan Reynolds? Recently, Morena Baccarin, who played Deadpool’s fiancée in the first two films, responded with a specious statement when talking about whether she would return to “Deadpool 3”.

“I do want to be a part of it. And studios do call and want me on board. However, we haven’t agreed on some terms yet. Let’s just say we’re all trying to make it happen, and it may or may not be the result. Yes.” But Morena Baccarin also understands that her role will not be the focus of “Deadpool 3”. Unlike the previous two films, which focused on how Deadpool struggled because of his fiancée, the new movie will tell about Deadpool and his fiancée. The story of Wolverine, she said: “I think since Marvel and Disney bought the Deadpool universe, they are trying to reshape the movie a little bit … Hugh Jackman will be the most important part of it, I believe he will Great performance, let’s wait and see!”

“Deadpool 3” is expected to be officially released on November 8, 2024. Interested readers please pay attention.

