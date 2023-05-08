Moria Casán questioned the recovery of Mirtha Legrand after placing a pacemaker

Moria Casán pointed against Mirtha Legrand, or rather, against her surroundings, when questioning the authenticity of the photo that they shared on the diva’s account after having been operated on to place a pacemaker.

The diva of television luncheons made headlines after undergoing surgery to get a pacemaker, and a few days later she was seen sharing tea with friends. Teté Coustarot captured the moment and shared her photo on Instagram, which caused praise and praise for the driver.

However, Moria Casan did not share the same opinion. Through Twitter, the diva pointed out that the photo of the recovery seems “false”, and explained her reasons: “She gives me a fake photo, the lady does not wear pants, and I do not think that ankle and foot are hers.”

For her part, Mirtha Legrand has not commented on Moria’s words. The driver is in full recovery and continues to receive the love of her followers and her close friends.

