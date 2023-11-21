Morning in the Psychiatric Ward: Why the Korean Drama is Failing to Gain International Popularity

“Mental Illness” Korean Drama Fails to Gain Attention Overseas

The latest Korean drama, “Morning in the Psychiatric Ward”, has garnered much attention in South Korea for its poignant storyline and emotional performances. However, the drama has failed to attract the same level of interest from international audiences, especially when compared to hits like “Squid Game” and “Dark Glory”.

Starring Park Bo-young, Yeon Hyung-jin (Yeon Woo-jin), and Jang Dong-yoon, the drama delves into the lives of medical staff and patients in a psychiatric ward. The show aims to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and provide a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by those with psychological conditions.

Despite its success in South Korea, “Morning in the Psychiatric Ward” has not gained much popularity abroad, with many foreign viewers expressing a lack of interest in the slow-paced narrative and cultural differences. While the drama has reached the top of the charts in South Korea, it has struggled to make an impact on international platforms, ranking only fourth in Netflix’s “Global TOP 10 TV SHOW”.

Korean netizens have also expressed their disappointment with the lack of enthusiasm from foreign audiences, citing cultural differences and the unique Korean context of mental illness as potential reasons for the disconnect.

Despite its domestic success, “Morning in the Psychiatric Ward” seems to have missed the mark with international audiences, highlighting the challenges of translating cultural-specific content to a global audience.

