Morocco defender makes history by beating Korea in 1st World Cup win

The defender of Morocco, Nouhaila Benzina, made history early this Sunday (30). She became the first player to wear a hijab (set of clothing based on Islamic doctrine) during a Women’s World Cup game and participated in the first victory of the Arab team in the history of the competition.

In a match refereed by the Brazilian Edina Alves, Morocco beat South Korea by 1-0, at the Hindmarsh Stadium, in Australia.

The goal was scored by striker Jraidi. It was the first goal scored by the Moroccan national team in the history of the World Cups.

With the victory, Morocco reached the three points and took the 3rd place in Group H. South Korea, on the other hand, still has not scored and has fallen to the bottom.

In the last round of the group stage, Morocco will seek an unprecedented classification against Colombia, while South Korea will face Germany. The two matches will be played on Thursday (3), at 7 am (Brasília time).

HOW WAS THE GAME

The winning goal for Morocco was scored after just 5 minutes, by Jraidi, who headed the ball into the net after a cross from Ait El Haj.

Amani almost extended the score for the Moroccans, but sent it over the goal.

South Korea had more possession and bet on Park’s crosses, but they only took danger in a header that went out.

In the final stage, the South Koreans continued to have a lot of possession and tried to press the attack, but they did not hit any ball on target and only took danger in an attempt by Phair, who sent it close to the crossbar.

The Moroccans failed in decision-making on the counterattacks, but they scared off in two attempts, with Redouani, who stopped Kim Jungmi, and with Ayane, who took the ball badly and sent it out.

Stadium: Hindmarsh Stadium – Adelaide, Australia

Audience: 12,886 people

Date and time: July 30, 2023, at 1:30 am (Brasília time)

Referee: Edina Alves Batista (BRA)

Assistants: Neuza Back (BRA) and Leila Cruz (BRA)

Yellow cards: Nouhaila Benzina (MAR)

Goals: Jraidi (6 minutes into the first half)

SOUTH KOREA

Jungmi Kim; Hyeji Hong (Casey Phair), Seoyeon Shim and Hyeri Kim; Hyojoo Choo (Mira Moon), Sohyun Cho, Soyun Ji and Selgi Jang; Geummin Lee (Garam Chun), Hwayeon Son (Yuri Choe) and Eunsun Park (Eunha Jeon). T.: Colin Bell

MOROCCO

Er-Ramichi; Ait El Raj (Bouftini), Benzina, Redouani and El Chad; Nakkach (Badri), Chebbak, Ouzraoui e Tagnaout; Jraidi (Ayane) e Amani (Kassi). T.: Reynald Pedros

