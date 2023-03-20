Listen to the audio version of the article

Spray detergents, McDonald’s sandwiches (and uniforms), teddy bears, Barbie dolls and much more. After a decade of “folly” in the wake of the playful identity that Moschino has always had, Jeremy Scott has left the creative direction of the brand which belongs to the Aeffe group. The news arrived today with a note: «Aeffe, a luxury company, listed on the Euronext Star Milan segment of the Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana announces that, as part of the new course of the subsidiary Moschino, Jeremy Scott is leaving his creative, which he held since October 2013».

Since April, the witness to an internal team

From April, the creative direction of the brand will be entrusted to a team within the company. The break between the American designer and the brand of the Romagna group – headed by Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Pollini – would have arrived on the eve of the expiry of Scott’s contract and marks a change of pace in the brand’s development path. «I am lucky to have had the opportunity to work with a creative force such as Jeremy Scott – said Massimo Ferretti, executive president of the brand -. I want to thank him for his ten-year commitment to the Moschino maison and for launching a distinctive and joyful vision that will forever be part of the Moschino story».

«These 10 years at Moschino have been a fantastic celebration of creativity and imagination. I’m really proud of the work I leave behind» said the designer, originally from Kansas city and at the helm of the brand since October 2013.

From Franco Moschino to Jeremy Scott: 40 years of the brand

The brand was founded by Franco Moschino, enfant terrible of Italian fashion, in 1983 and has always been the emblem of an ironic and surreal fashion, even designed to mock the excesses of the fashion system itself. «Moschino’s concept consists in leaving the most total freedom of choice to those who wish to dress. The settings are banned», said Moschino. The designer died in 1994, leaving the creative reins of the company to his most trusted collaborator, Rossella Jardini. In autumn 1999, the transfer to the Ferretti group – which had already been producing the Moschino collections for years – and the international development of the brand with the first line, the Moschino Cheap&Chic lines (later disappeared) and Moschino Jeans which between 2008 and 2009 became in Love Moschino.

Chi è Jeremy Scott, “The People’s designer”

Jeremy Scott from Kansas City arrives at Moschino in 2013 with a successful personal line to his credit (which will then be produced by Aeffe under license for a period and finally put on standby). Like Franco Moschino before him, he brings irreverence and irony to the catwalk, combined with a high rate of imagination. And he takes to Milan – where usually the company often shows its women’s collections, while for a few years he chooses London – great American stars such as Katy Perry, Rihanna and Rita Ora for the men. In 2016 a documentary narrates his American journey – from a small town in Texas to the “top of the world” of fashion – and defines him as “The People’s designer”.