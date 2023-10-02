Home » MOSCOW DEATH BRIGADE – Release new song “Ruder than Croc”
MOSCOW DEATH BRIGADE – Release new song “Ruder than Croc”

MOSCOW DEATH BRIGADE – the ski mask-wearing techno/rap/punk crew releases a new song called “Ruder than Croc,” which also features LOS FASTIDIOS and their frontwoman Elisa Dixan. This is the second single for the band’s upcoming 4th studio album “Radio Hope”. The album will be released on vinyl, CD and digitally in fall 2023 via Fire and Flames Music (Germany) and Rebel Sound Records (USA).

The new track marks the first time that MOSCOW DEATH BRIGADE have incorporated female vocals into their music. Elisa Dixan’s clear vocals balance out the MDB MCs’ usual aggressive rap flow. As befits many of MDB and LOS FASTIDIOS’s anthems, the track also features powerful chants and singalongs performed by both crews, including LF frontman Enrico – something that live show-goers look forward to and that they should sing along! Musically, the track falls within the rave, synthpop and disco categories, marking a departure from the EDM and big beat sounds of the previous single.

On August 31, 2023, MDB released a video from the first release of the new album, “Bass of Doom” feat. Hoya Roc by MADBALL.

“Ruder than Croc” streaming:

The upcoming album “Radio Hope” will feature 10 tracks that double down on the electronic sound and aggressive rapping the band is known for. However, the band makes up for this with more melodic themes and the use of acoustic guitars in the mixes, while also adding powerful female vocals to bring the whole thing together. For the first time, MDB are bringing a variety of artists onto their tracks. From New York hardcore legend Hoya Roc (formerly MADBALL), to Elisa Dixan (LOS FASTIDIOS) and others.

The first part of the album release tour (Destiny Tourbooking) in autumn 2023 will bring the MDB sound to 16 concerts, primarily in Germany, with further dates announced for 2024.

05.10.23 CH Bern, Dachstock
06.10.23 DE Lindau, Club Vaudeville
07.10.23 AT Graz, ErntePUNKfest

08.10.23 DE Regensburg, Old Mälzerei
10.10.23 DE Stuttgart, Im Wizemann
10/11/23 DE Wiesbaden, slaughterhouse
12.10.23 DE Cologne, Live Music Hall
13.10.23 DE Magdeburg, Factory
14.10.23 DE Hamburg, factory
15.10.23 DE Hannover, Faust
16.10.23 DE Dresden, Chemiefabrik
10/17/23 DE Berlin, Kreuzberg Festival Hall
10/18/23 DE Munich, backstage
19/10/23 CZ Prag, Lucerna Music Bar
10/20/23 AT Vienna, Arena

Tour Tickets:

MOSCOW DEATH BRIGADE is a techno/rap/punk band: a unique and aggressive mix of electronic music, hardcore punk and rap, infused with graffiti and street culture and seasoned with a positive social message against war, racism and other types of discrimination. Originally founded as a DIY team, MDB have their roots in progressive social movements and the graffiti underground scene, which has grown and toured internationally over the course of 15 years. MDB are known for their fundraisers, raising money and awareness for progressive causes around the world, their spectacular shows and their aggressive sound. The band consists of four characters on stage dressed in tracksuits and ski masks, who are often joined by an anthropomorphic crocodile dressed in a similar style.

In 2022 and 2023, following the global pandemic, the band played more than 75 shows and festivals across Europe and the UK, including sold-out headlining gigs in Berlin, Hamburg, Madrid, London and Prague; They supported NOFX on their last European gig and played at some of the biggest international festivals such as Hellfest (DE), Roskilde (DK), Exit Fest (SRB) and Rebellion Fest (UK). The band’s two previous albums, “Boltcutter” and “Bad Accent Anthems”, were in the annual TOP 5 best-selling albums in the Coretex Store (one of the most important stores for HC and punk in the EU).

Band-Links:

The post MOSCOW DEATH BRIGADE – Release new song “Ruder than Croc” appeared first on earshot.at.

