It’s really a favorite when welcoming special moments celebrated by gathering with family, and eating favorite dishes. Mom’s family really likes dishes that are fresh and served grilled or grilled. Because our house is in Depok, of course we go straight to The Margo Hotel which serves BBQ Friday Night complete with live cooking plus live music. The lively atmosphere and delicious menu choices must be tried and one that is mom’s favorite is, of course, Grilled Ribs. Immediately check also other menu variations that are no less authentic.

Most complete! BBQ Friday Night The Margo Hotel Depok. Enjoying Dishes with the Live Cooking Concept

We are very grateful that when there is a special day, our family and I can have the time to taste a special dish that is indeed a favorite. Apart from meat, there are also variations of chicken, squid, fish which are favorites and it would be a shame if you don’t try them.

For the special day of my beloved husband’s birthday, I immediately tried booking BBQ Friday Night at The Margo Hotel in Depok City. Apart from being close, only 5 minutes from the house, it is also a 4-star hotel with elegant design offerings accompanied by luxurious menu choices and beautiful live music.

When visiting Mpool & Bistro, you can immediately see the refreshing flickering lights with views of Depok City at night from a height, so the vibes are really romantic. So even though it’s the first time, I’m already excited because the concept is fun, so what are the features?

• Presenting International & Traditional thematic Barbeque dishes every week

• Served with the concept of Live Grill by a Professional Chef, a variety of food choices ranging from a wide selection of salad buffets, live cooking steam boats, live cooking pasta, fresh grill BBQ.

• The Margo Hotel’s Professional Chef who is ready to provide the best BBQ Night service.

• Prepare a dessert buffet with a variety of choices ranging from cold drinks, cakes and chocolate fountains

• Live music performance and views of the city of Depok at night are a memorable combination

The dish that I remember the most from the whole thing that was really delicious was the grilled ribs which you can add a few times because the pieces of meat are tender, the taste is not overly savory and feels warm on the tongue.

The right seasoning makes the Grilled Ribs this time the top of the menu which according to mom is a must try. The dish of Grilled Ribs is even more special when it is dipped in fresh Dabu-dabu sauce and indulges the tongue to keep on chewing without stopping.

Other menu offerings are no less tempting, moreover the fresh and attractive serving arrangements make the appetite more colorful. Of course this moment feels so beautiful, let alone enjoyed with your beloved family who can also bond between family members.

There’s no need to spend half a million or even a million rupiah for each all you can eat buffet package that’s served, so how much does it cost to eat satisfying, delicious and of course very intimate?

Prices for BBQ Friday Night The Margo Hotel Depok

Friends – friends can already feel the privilege of BBQ Friday Night The Margo Hotel Depok, only Rp. 200,000/nett, you can enjoy all the various “Friday BBQ Night” dishes you can eat.

Prices are quite pocket-friendly with large pieces of meat, large shrimp and other dishes that are quite fresh and of good quality. Served while warm we directly see the processing.

For friends who want to make a reservation, you can directly contact no. tel / whatsapp at (021) 29515888 or 081296924164 or through the website at www.themargohotel.com

So you can make a reservation right away and invite family and relatives to enjoy premium and special dishes from BBQ Friday Night The Margo Hotel Depok