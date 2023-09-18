Mostert runs for 2 touchdowns and Dolphins hold on to beat Patriots 24-17

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Raheem Mostert had a pair of rushing touchdowns, including a 43-yard run in the fourth quarter, and Tua Tagovailoa added a two-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins Miami held off the New England Patriots to win 24-17 on Sunday.

Mostert had 18 carries for 121 yards and Tagovailoa completed 21 of 30 passes for 249 yards and one interception. After opening the season with two road wins, the Dolphins will try to go 3-0 for the second consecutive season under coach Mike McDaniel when they host the Broncos next week.

New England is 0-2 for the first time since 2001, which was Bill Belichick’s second year at the helm.

Down 24-17, the Patriots looked like they would keep their comeback hopes alive by converting a fourth-and-four at the Dolphins’ 33-yard line. Mac Jones completed a pass to Mike Gesicki near the first down mark, but the veteran tight end turned and passed the ball to guard Cole Strange, who headed forward.

They originally ruled it a first down, but replay showed Strange came up short. Miami ran out the clock.

Jones completed 31 of 42 passes for 231 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

The Patriots entered with a depleted secondary after they ruled out starting cornerback Jonathan Jones with an ankle injury. In the second period they took another blow when Marcus Jones left with a shoulder problem.

