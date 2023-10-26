Mother-in-law’s Day: why is it celebrated on October 26?

The origin of this day seeks to commemorate the mothers in law for all the effort they make within the family unit and for the important role they play in exercising a double role as mother. In it Mother-in-law’s Dayboth the corresponding daughters-in-law and sons-in-law give or entertain their mother-in-law with a gift to thank her for her role in the family.

However, there are no certainties as to how it was established in our country, but It is believed that the origin was to imitate other nations and this gained strength on social networks and as usually happens, every October 26 the networks are filled with messages, photos and even memes to remember them.

Mother-in-law’s Day: the story of how it was born

In Argentina it has been commemorated since 2018; although the epicenter of this celebration comes from the United States. According to the story, Eugene “Gene” Howe, journalist and editor of a local newspaper in Texas, decided to follow the model of celebrating Mother’s Day, established in the United States in 1908, and proposed Mother-in-Law’s Day, which It was celebrated for the first time in the town of Amarillo, in the north of the Texas state, in 1935.

The celebration originated from the initiative of an American newspaper. Howe and two partners had purchased the Amarillo Daily News in 1926, merged it with another newspaper they owned, the Globe, and founded the Amarillo Globe News, a powerful tabloid newspaper in the United States. North Texas. Through this means they established Mother-in-Law Day.

Newly In the 70s the American Society of Florists set a precise date (last Sunday in October) and pushed for it to be established as National Day, which finally happened, so that its celebration would cover all fifty North American states.

