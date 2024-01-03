Mother Protests School’s Response to Bullying of 8-Year-Old Daughter

Hao Shaowen’s Wife Speaks Out Against School Bullying

Hao Shaowen’s wife, Lin Ningrui, has taken to social media to expose the bullying her 8-year-old daughter has been facing at school. In a heartfelt post, Lin Ningrui revealed that her daughter has been bullied and often wakes up crying from nightmares as a result.

Despite reaching out to the school multiple times, Lin Ningrui was shocked to receive the response that the bullying was simply “a game between friends.” This lack of action from the school has left Lin Ningrui feeling hurt and defeated, prompting her to call for a boycott and protest against the school’s behavior.

In her post, Lin Ningrui shared the pain and surprise she felt when her daughter confided in her about the bullying. As a mother, she had trusted the school to handle the situation appropriately. However, the lack of action and dismissive attitude from the school has left her feeling powerless.

Lin Ningrui expressed her concern that the school’s handling of the situation not only fails to address the essential problem but may also be encouraging bullying behavior. She questioned whether the interests of the school truly override the physical and mental health of the children.

Sharing her painful experience, Lin Ningrui emphasized the importance of establishing a trusting relationship with children to ensure open communication. She urged parents to be vigilant and aware of any abnormal moods or behaviors in their children, as she had failed to notice the signs initially.

Lin Ningrui’s courageous post has sparked a wave of support and solidarity, with many expressing outrage over the school’s handling of the bullying. As the call for a boycott and protest gains momentum, it is clear that Lin Ningrui’s message has resonated deeply with parents who are seeking a safe and healthy environment for their children.