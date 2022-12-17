There isn’t a single mother, this is the name of the latest literary effort by Gioia Gabellieri Bargagli, a psychologist and psychotherapist with a happy pen and a benevolent soul. Had she been more perfidious, insisting on the overturning of clichés, she could have been the owner The faults of the children do not fall on the parentsgiven that the national sport is no longer football but attributing the wrong attitudes to mum and dad, even of an adult.

In his inspiring portrait of six typical mothers (where everyone can easily find their own), Gabellieri Bargagli signs a commendable general armistice, illustrating the tics and obsessions of detective mothers, doormat mothers, career mothers and so on. Mothers seen through the eyes of their children, usually ruthless, who thanks to the author’s experience and narrative ability find a way to reveal the origin of their behavior, to understand each other and to be understood.

A providential book in its own way, which relieves the weight of too many pressures on parents and provides new interpretations to children, through stories of everyday life, the same stories that the author faces every day in her study. But be careful, because in this role-playing game it is the parents themselves who rediscover themselves as children and investigate their own past. A reading that produces more understanding than judgments, perfectly tuned for Christmas days.