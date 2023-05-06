Mother’s Day must-see movie “Mother’s Gift” reveals the “mutually exclusive voices” clip of mother and daughter holding back tears and poking countless viewers’ hearts_TOM Entertainment

Entertainment China News Today,Mother’s Day 2023 must-see movies ‘A Gift From Mom’The clip of “Mutually Exclusive Voices” was released, which showed the mother and daughter disagreement due to misplaced understanding, and the conflict broke out under misunderstanding. It truly portrayed the universal mother-daughter conflict that cares about each other but lacks communication.The film is adapted from the real life story of a terminally ill mother.It will be released nationwide on the eve of Mother’s Day on May 13.





The movie “Mom’s Gift” is based onreal life adaptation, tells the story that Alisa, who was terminally ill, prepared 18 gifts for her soon-to-be-born daughter Anna, but unfortunately passed away on the day her daughter was born. As Anna grew up, since her birthday was the anniversary of her mother’s death, it became a burden for her to unwrap presents every year. Under great pressure, Anna ran away from home on her 18th birthday, but accidentally bumped into a pregnant woman. The mother at that time, the mother and daughter began to know and get along in a wonderful way… In the “Mutually Exclusive Voices” clip released today, Anna who traveled back to the past concealed her identity and asked Alisa about her imagination of her daughter , when she heard her describe the image of a well-educated, reasonable, obedient daughter with inner beauty, the rebellious Anna conflicted with her mother resentfully and sadly. Contradictions between mother and daughter in the world. During the confrontation, Anna’s outspokenness made Alisa hit each other in a fit of anger, and the awkward two got closer to each other’s mood during the quarrel with tears in their eyes, and the two-way sense of vulnerability hit people’s hearts.





The movie “Mother’s Gift” shows a novel and eye-catching anti-traditional mother-daughter relationship through the perspective of fantasy time travel. The originally rebellious daughter spends a rare time with the cancer-stricken mother across time and space. The friendship-like mode of getting along can not only play in the swimming pool, but also be able to speak out when there are differences of opinion. The portrayal of the sister-like mother-daughter relationship in the film brings freshness to the audience. It is reported that the film has won two nominations for the Young David Award, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress at the 66th Italian David Awards, the highest Italian film award, and two nominations for the 75th Italian Film Silver Ribbon Awards . The true and strong emotions make the film hailed as “Tears of Mother’s Day” by overseas audiences. The expression of mother-daughter friendship has a strong stamina in the current festival atmosphere, and has become the best choice for many audiences to watch movies on Mother’s Day.





The movie “Mother’s Gift” is imported by China Film Group Corporation, distributed and dubbed by China Film Co., Ltd., and will be released warmly on May 13, the day before Mother’s Day. This Mother’s Day, bring your mother to watch!

