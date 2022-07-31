Home Entertainment “Mother’s Wedding” released stills Scarlett and Thomas three acting mother and daughter | “Mother’s Wedding”_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on August 1, according to foreign media reports, Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, Emily Beecham starring in the new film “Mother’s Wedding” released stills, has been completed. Kristin Scott Thomas makes his directorial debut and plays a married couple with Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star James Fratter, who also wrote the script with John Mecklethwaite .

Freida Pinto, Sindhu Weil, Joshua McGuire, Mark Stanley, Thibaut de Montalembert, Samson Cayo also star.

The story of three romantically dysfunctional sisters trying to navigate their mother’s third wedding: The three sisters return to their childhood home for a big weekend – twice widowed mother Diana (Thomas) will host the third wedding. The three daughters come from very different industries: Georgina (Beecham) is a conservative nurse, Victoria (Miller) is a Hollywood star, and Katherine (Johnson) is a captain in the Royal Navy. Over the weekend, the family gathers to celebrate their newlyweds, but with the help of an unexpected group of wedding guests, both mother and daughter are forced to re-examine the past and face the future.

This is the third time Scott Thomas and Johnson have played mother-daughter since 1998’s The Horse Whisperer. Kristin Scott Thomas said: “I’ve wanted to direct for a long time, and it’s been exciting to use my own childhood memories as a springboard to create this fictional family. Working with these talented actresses, and Reuniting with Scarlett Johansson is such an uplifting experience.”

Film by Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales, by Finola Dwyer Productions/Ridlington Road by Indian Paintbrush.

The creative team includes director of photography Yves Belanger (Brooklyn, Dallas Buyers Club), BAFTA-winning art director Andrew McAlpine (Piano Lessons, Growing Up), casting director Lucy Bevan (The New Batman) “Belfast”), editor Gary Dollner (“London Life”, “Killing Eve”), costume designer Sinead Kidao (“Little Axe”, “Love”) and Oscar-nominated hair and makeup Designer Daniel Phillips (“Queen”, “Out of Tune”).

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)

