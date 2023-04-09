ROME – The fifth edition of the Motor Valley Fest will be held in Modena from 11 to 14 May. And, as usual, it will enrich the squares and palaces of the Emilian town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with the presence of Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, Pagani and Dallara jewels.

Alongside the enchanting silhouettes of the Emilian super sports cars, the Motor Valley Fest 2023 program will complement numerous celebratory moments in homage to the 125th birthday of Enzo Ferrari, the 70th anniversary of the Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit in Imola, the 30th anniversary of the death of Ferruccio Lamborghini and the first 60 years of the homonymous foundation.





From the historic center to thematic museums and from road tests to round tables, the fifth edition of the event is aimed at enthusiasts and insiders through initiatives of interest to the national and international automotive community. The tried and tested “Fest” formula includes a busy calendar of conferences, exhibitions of cars from the Motor Valley, thematic meetings, parades and tastings with the aim of presenting the many excellences of the area to the public, ranging from engineering to the arts to cooking.





“The growing numbers of participants and visitors confirm that year after year, the Motor Valley Fest has become an international point of reference for the world of engines” underlined the president of the Emilia-Romagna Region Stefano Bonaccini, adding that the event “present an important opportunity for discussion to discuss the present and plan the future of the sector”. A future that in the decade of the electric transition is closely related to greater environmental sustainability throughout the production chain and, on the side of supercar manufacturers, to the development of high-performance ecological engines supported by new technologies. Indeed, Bonaccini recalled that the new challenges of the industry could attract even more Italian and foreign talents to the Motor Valley, a unique and unmissable place capable of mixing tradition, passion and innovation.

The different forms and ideas associated with progress will not by chance be the protagonists of the Innovation & Talents format and of the various areas used for networking for talents, start-ups and the university world. Dialectical and academic meetings between companies and young students are scheduled both face-to-face and in streaming on YouTube. And one of the main topics will be the evolution and future of the automotive sector.