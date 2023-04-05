The long weekend of Holy Week is approaching and many plan to escape through the Cordoba mountains. A very particular way to tour them is by motorcycle. But what if you don’t have one? A group of friends from Córdoba set up the first motorcycle rental company in Córdoba. Clasificados La Voz tells you which models can be rented and how much it costs for a weekend ride through the mountains.

As if it were a car rental, but in this case motorcycles. This is how Uriel Berelejis, Esteban Berelejis and Lucrecio Vázquez explain the concept they propose through “Pro Rider”, the first motorcycle rental company in Córdoba. “We are inspired by global brands like Eagle Rider, which is found in 20 countries around the world,” they say.

How are they rented?

According to Lucrecio, it works the same as any car rental company. “A contract is made with the client’s data and the driver’s license. Then, a credit card or money (U$S 500) must be left as a guarantee, and from there everything is ready to deliver the motorcycle with a full tank, which has to be returned in the same way”, clarifies one of the partners.

For short or long trips

According to Uriel, since they launched Pro Rider they have identified two very different customer profiles. On the one hand, there are the locals, who rent to spend the “weekend” or special events. “For example, recently we rented several motorcycles for those who chose to go see the Moto GP race in Termas de Río Hondo, in Santiago del Estero,” he says.

On the other hand, there are foreigners, groups that make longer rentals and take advantage of the central area of ​​Córdoba to travel to Mendoza, Catamarca or Salta. In case the clients require it, from the company they put together customized tours and the relevant logistics.

Prices

One of the points to highlight is the wide range of models that customers have as rental options. In the event that the idea is to venture into mixed roads and opt for “quiet” motorcycles, the models are:

Honda Tornado 250, per day from US$45 to US$50

Royal Enfield Himalayan 400, per day from US$50 to US$60

For those who intend to make a longer trip and have a little more power, the ideal models are:

KTM 390 Adventure, per day between US$70 and US$80

BMW GS 800, per day between U$S 200 and U$S 230

