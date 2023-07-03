Motörhead – We Play Rock ‘N’ Roll: Live at Montreux Jazz Festival ’07

by Oliver on June 30, 2023 in Live Album

They want to trumpet they’re the loudest band that’s ever played at the festival Motörhead out – and follow the announcement with sweaty deeds – the estate administration of Lemmy and Cude Nobbs get the recording We Play Rock ‚N‘ Roll: Live at Montreux Jazz Festival ’07 finally officially from the archives.

With the momentum of the two strong albums Inferno and Kiss of Death in the back Motörhead a fabulous set list for their 2007 tour, which offered more than a veritable cross-section of the British discography: not just all the indispensable hits including the triumphant finale in the form of the indispensable oversongs Ace of Spades and Overkill offering, but next to the one dedicated to Phil Lynott (“My hero – and he should be yours too!“) Bob Seger-Cover Rosalie in the Thin Lizzyversion (unsurprisingly seamlessly included, by the way) also some real secret favorites (like just now Whorehouse Blues as one of the best songs of the Motörhead‘s story, which, however, almost mutates into a comfortably swaying relaxation exercise because of the audience’s accommodating clapping), the band in Montreux plays with what feels like a particularly energetic mood to play…

…which now, also due to a really well preserved sound, which blows powerfully, powerfully, clearly and urgently out of the speakers, capturing the mood of the audience sometimes really enthusiastically, is still able to trigger an immediate euphoria today, more than a decade and a half later.

The band’s performance is almost breathlessly furious, just as tight as it is casual and mangy, scattering as it is immediately gripping, lasting around one and a half hours with enormous entertainment value.

Even more: Alone the entry around Stay Clean terrifically unparalleled, Phil Campbell’s hymn-like guitar playing develops at the latest in the romantic Be My Baby an epic timelessness that perhaps erupts most mercilessly in Iron Fist. Mikkey Dee behind the shooting gallery provides an unprecedented energy that is second to none, especially in the metallic excursions Name the Tragedy and especially in the outlaw drum solo by Sacrifice („If you dance to this, you will not have children later in life!’) leaves mouths drooling to a climax, while Lemmy stands roaring at the gas pedal as if there were no tomorrow: pure passion, legendary day-to-day business.

In short: We Play Rock ‚N‘ Roll: Live at Montreux Jazz Festival ’07 is in many ways business as usual for Motörhead, but nothing here sounds routine or compulsory. Rather, the unorthodox setting seems to have wrested a hungry demonstration of power from the trio – which now definitely stands out from the sometimes inflationary mass of live albums by the band.

