Motorhome roads, here are the magnificent seven of Europe

With summer just around the corner, the camper sharing site Yescapa has selected 7 magnificent routes from Ireland to southern Portugal, for a journey through nature and relaxation in some of the most beautiful regions of the Old Continent. The on the road itineraries selected by the platform with the largest fleet of recreational vehicles in Europe are all particularly suited to the needs of camper owners thanks to the good number of parking lots and support infrastructures dedicated to this type of vehicle.

1: Wild Atlantic Highway, Irlanda

The spectacular coastal route passes cottages, moors, pastures and spectacular ribbons of asphalt overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. From Muff in the north to Kinsale, the 1,500-mile journey can start at Malin Head and then through mysterious Connemara National Park past the ever-changing cliffs known as the Cliffs of Moher. The pretty villages along the way also present ideal refreshment stops thanks to welcoming pubs specializing in seafood and fried cod.

2: The Via Francigena, Italy

Dating back to medieval times, the route was created to connect Canterbury with Puglia from where pilgrims could then embark for the Holy Land. Over time, the itinerary has adapted its contents to tourism and by choosing to travel the Tuscan stretch of the historic road, it is possible to head to the village of Pontremoli and its labyrinth of Lucca, visit San Miniato and the Renaissance farm of Villa Petriolo, and then move towards San Gimignano to admire the landscape below from one of the towers. The crescendo of naturist scenarios reaches its climax in the barren undulations of the Crete Senesi while after the village of Asciano, the roads on the ridges lead to the heart of the Val d’Orcia, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

3: Algarve, Portugal

Heavily built over on the stretch of coast west of Faro, the country’s southernmost region still holds many hidden gems and far less tourism when driving east. The 300km of roads and landscapes bordering the Atlantic Ocean offer multiple possibilities at still affordable prices. Lovers of rural tourism can head to the Conversas de Alpendre and dive into the nearby Mata de Conceicao, before visiting the city of Tavira crossed by the River Gilao. From here we can embark on small ferries which, starting from the historic centre, lead to long beaches made up of islands of sand that appear and disappear with the tides. Another stop not to be missed is the Grand Beach Club on the Guadiana river which marks the border with Spain, while among the best known (and therefore very very crowded) stops in the region, there are the Marinha beach and the Benagil Caves.

4: Corniche de l’Esterel, France

Between Cannes and St. Tropez, the Esterel roads separate the small creeks of emerald waters, with the imposing rock formations of the massif. The sea view route winds over a distance of about 30 km, connecting the villages of Saint Raphael to Théoule sur Mer. The mountain group of volcanic origin is also one of the main attractions of the Côte d’Azur, which expresses its maximum visual potential at sunset when the flashes sharpen the red, ocher and vermilion tones of the rocks. The ideal way to enjoy the views of the corniche it is a convertible car but traveling by camper, you have your own base for stopping off at the many different beaches on the coast, with all the comforts of home close at hand.

5: Adriatic Highway, Croazia

The journey to Dalmatia finds in the elegant Trieste one of the best starting points, to drive along this route named after the Adriatic Sea. Also known as the Yugoslav coastal road, the itinerary of around 600km promises innumerable diversions ranging from boat trips to walks, up to the visit of vaunted towns such as Dubrovnik and Split. Once the camper has been parked, the many islands and the rugged coast ensure shelter from any wind while the Velebit mountain is very popular with hikers. The Venetian architecture of the cities of art, the quiet fishing villages and the first capital of the kingdom (Biograd na Moru) are all destinations of interest and to surprise positively, there is also a tasty cuisine, rich in Italic influences .

6: Grossglockner High Alpine Road, Austria

Declared a national monument, the Grossglockner massif alpine road was inaugurated in 1935 and its 48 kilometers of smooth asphalt are idolized by motorcyclists and motorists in equal measure. Having said that, the country’s most famous scenic route is well suited to traveling by camper, perhaps starting with the healthy air of the Hohe Tauern National Park. In addition to the typical alpine flora and fauna, the itinerary hosts information panels, panoramic points where you can stop, exhibitions and museums. The Grossglockner attracts around 900,000 visitors from all over the world every year.

7: Romantic Road, Route 550, Germania

Romantic architecture is one of Bavaria’s hallmarks; region of impervious fortifications, alpine peaks, dense coniferous forests and villages straight out of storybooks. The route of over 360km winds entirely in the south of the country, also crossing the region of Baden-Württemberg, until it reaches Würzburg. The most famous stop is the highly photographed Neuschwanstein Castle but even stopping in towns with half-timbered houses, pastel colors and sloping roofs such as Rothenburg, poetry is certainly not lacking. During the trip, it is also possible to visit the ancient monasteries near Wieskirchem and nuclei of Roman origin in Augsburg. The medieval era is also very well represented, which finds in the admirable plan of Landsberg am Lech, a sure stop of architectural interest.