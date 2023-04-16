MOTORPSYCHO – Announces new album “Yay!”

The band recently released their upcoming album, titled Yay! announced to be released on June 16, 2023 via Stickman Records and in Scandinavia and the UK via Motorpsycho’s own label Det Nordenfjeldske Grammofonselskab.

After a string of epic, sprawling, and headphone-friendly albums, Motorpsycho are back with a short, fairly poppy, and intimate album of mostly acoustic-based songs. Clearly a reaction to too much architecture and too much grand vision, this 10-song album reduces the music to a more inclusive and digestible level than the band’s métier has been in recent times.

Motorpsycho has always been about the balance between hard and soft, electric and acoustic, big and small, light and shadow… and now it was time for a lighter touch to balance the scales. As the yang to the yin of earlier, more epic works (NOX, The Crucible and Chariot Of The Gods), this is also an album that is relatively easy to listen to, and actually goes very well with a midday cup of tea.

Yay! was produced by Reine Fiske and Lars Fredrik Swahn (Dungen, Melody’s Echo Chamber, The Amazing et al), and their production work gives the album a sweet Swedish psych edge, giving it a lysergic tinge and what could easily be a bit too backporchy ‘ could have been, charged with an electric vibe that sets it apart from the often staid singer/songwriter genre while still keeping the intimacy intact.

The advance sale of the album and a first single have been announced for May 5, 2023.

Although Yay! As always, clearly inspired by the heroes of the late ’60s and early ’70s, it’s as indebted to the earlier versions of Motorpsycho as anything else, and will appeal to both fans of old Motorpsychodelia and newer psychonauts who just like the heavy, progressive know side of the band, be a breath of fresh air.

Yay! track listing:

01. Cold & Bored

02. Sentinels

03. Patterns

04. Dank State

05. W.C.A.

06. Real Again (Norway shrugs and stays at home)

07. Loch Meaninglessness & the Mull of Dull

08. Hotel Daedalus

09. Scaredcrow

10. The Rapture

