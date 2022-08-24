If all the people of the Marches had Roberto Mancini’s enthusiasm in describing and revealing their places of the heart, the sweet and undulating lands that gave birth to Raphael, Leopardi, Giacomelli and precisely to the coach of the Italian national team who dominated the last Europeans football, would soon become one of the most visited regions of the peninsula.

“The Marches offer many stages rich in history and for those wishing to leave my Jesi – says Mancini – I recommend first visiting the ancient walls, Piazza Federico II, Teatro Pergolesi, Piazza della Signoria, Palazzo Pianetti and the Sanctuary of Santa Maria delle Grazie , and then head towards Maiolati Spontini (town named after the musician Gaspare) along a beautiful uphill road and then towards Cupra Montana and Staffolo; in the latter there is a beautiful wine museum with a press dating back to 1600 ”.

The Marche roads that Roberto Mancini loves to travel mainly by bicycle wind through hills, plowed fields, Verdicchio vines – considered one of the best white wines in the world – medieval villages and rows of Lacrima di Morro d’Alba. “Here the countryside is really beautiful and driving – or pedaling – towards the east, you soon reach the Conero where the road that runs along the sea to Sirolo is a spectacle. Reached the regional park I like to stop and admire the truly enchanting bay of Portonovo, and then enter the towns of Numana and Sirolo. On the other hand, those who prefer the hinterland towards the Apennines, both the terraces of Cingoli and Apiro – a locality not far from the suggestive caves of Frasassi – allow you to appreciate views that extend from the snow-dusted mountains to the Adriatic ”.

In addition to delighting the eye, the landscape diversity of the region has inspired excellent gastronomic traditions based on genuine and tasty products from hills, countryside, gardens and the sea: “In the Marche you can eat very well by spending very little – Mancini points out – and along the various roads that lead from Jesi to Senigallia, there are many family-run restaurants and trattorias that prepare excellent traditional dishes, using local and organic ingredients “.

That Roberto Mancini is a passionate ambassador of his native lands can be seen from the number of anecdotes and information for each suggested stage, as well as from the cultured and inclusive approach with which the coach of the Italian national football team loves to tell about territories, cultural heritage and known and lesser known excellences from the region: “Not to be underestimated in any way are the treasures of Ascoli Piceno, the city of travertine in the presence of the Sibillini Mountains praised by Leonardo da Vinci, and the glance given by the Riviera delle Palme ( 11,000 were planted, he says) “. Continuing north on the Adriatic state road, the visits recommended by Roberto Mancini also embrace Loreto; “The cradle of Marian devotion”; Ancona “the regional capital and ancient gateway to the East” and then Pesaro where the accents begin to turn towards the Romagna and where the “Mancio” underlines “how the town has important lyrical traditions”. Of inestimable value are also and above all the Renaissance testimonies of Montefeltro: “Those who visit the Marche must absolutely not neglect Urbino and the city of Raphael, Bramante and the magnificent Palazzo Ducale – concludes Mancini – I suggest driving to the Castle of Gradara; northern gateway to the region and place where Dante Alighieri set the story of Paolo and Francesca ”.