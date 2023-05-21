Home » Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, erupts; suspend flights
Entertainment

Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, erupts; suspend flights

by admin
Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, erupts; suspend flights

ROME (AP) — Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, erupted Sunday, spewing ash over Catania, the largest city in eastern Sicily, forcing a grounding of flights at the city’s airport.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) which closely monitors Etna with instrumentation on the slopes, noted that cloud cover on a rainy day prevented seeing the eruption, which often offers a spectacular display of flaming lava. during infrequent expulsions from the colossus.

The institute reported that ash fell on Catania and on at least one town on the inhabited slopes of Mount Etna. No injuries were reported.

The Catania airport reported that due to the ash fall, flight operations were temporarily suspended.

INGV indicated that monitoring had recorded evidence of an increase in tremor activity in recent days.

People in the towns of Adrano and Biancavilla reported hearing loud explosions emanating from the volcano on Sunday, Italian news agency ANSA said.

Italy’s national Civil Protection agency said in an alert on Thursday that, in view of increased volcanic activity, “sudden” variations in Etna’s activity could occur.

In early 2021, an eruption of the volcano lasted several weeks.

See also  BASIC MATCH officially released the 2022 autumn and winter series Lookbook

You may also like

“Anatomy of a Fall”, a gripping French judicial...

Sergio Massa will announce an increase in credit...

The total box office in a single day...

A former leader of “Los Monos” is in...

The most toxic elections in history

The coastal walk advances up the river on...

Bomb threat on an Aerolíneas Argentinas plane that...

Farewell to Martin Amis, writer who set an...

The farm of a family in Centenario caught...

Taiwan Puppet IP’s original team gathered together and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy