Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, erupts; suspend flights

ROME (AP) — Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, erupted Sunday, spewing ash over Catania, the largest city in eastern Sicily, forcing a grounding of flights at the city’s airport.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) which closely monitors Etna with instrumentation on the slopes, noted that cloud cover on a rainy day prevented seeing the eruption, which often offers a spectacular display of flaming lava. during infrequent expulsions from the colossus.

The institute reported that ash fell on Catania and on at least one town on the inhabited slopes of Mount Etna. No injuries were reported.

The Catania airport reported that due to the ash fall, flight operations were temporarily suspended.

INGV indicated that monitoring had recorded evidence of an increase in tremor activity in recent days.

People in the towns of Adrano and Biancavilla reported hearing loud explosions emanating from the volcano on Sunday, Italian news agency ANSA said.

Italy’s national Civil Protection agency said in an alert on Thursday that, in view of increased volcanic activity, “sudden” variations in Etna’s activity could occur.

In early 2021, an eruption of the volcano lasted several weeks.

