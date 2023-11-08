Home » Mount Kimbie – Dumb Guitar
After the limited physical edition of… Dumb Guitar included as B-side King Krule-Cooperation Boxer) set Mount Kimbie their indie metamorphosis continues.

Dominic Maker and Kai Campos do this by being ambivalent during the second half MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning recently received a deluxe edition, Dumb Guitar also in this respect, develop further away from their core competencies Mount Kimbie has now been expanded to a quartet thanks to the official addition of long-term collaborators Andrea Balency-Béarn and Marc Pell: even without a guest list, the former duo’s weight has shifted stylistically.
Here now in the slacker but concentrated dream pop with a shoegaze patina, whose cool indietronic lethargy is reminiscent of anachronists like Baxter Dury or M83 while the noisy, roughened post punk hatchings harmonize smoothly and seductively with the elegiac melody and the calm drive of the number, which is supported by a nautical bass and a stoic beat, before an ambient passage takes a long time to conclude.
Dumb Guitara couple’s futile attempt to save a doomed relationship“ has an idiosyncratic eclectic appeal that suits the band quite well and is interesting for the further development of Mount Kimbie and album number 4 creates.

