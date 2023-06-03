Mournful Congregation – The Exuviae of Gods – Part II

Exactly one year after Part 1 bring the infallible Australian Funeral Doom deities from Mournful Congregation the continuation of their two-part conceptual work: The Exuviae of Gods: Part II.

How nice Part I is too Part II Structurally built from a reworked track from the band’s earliest phase along with two new songs, one of which is (at least relatively speaking) considered an instrumental song.

The opening Head’s Bowed so you can since 1995 from An Epic Dream of Desirethe band’s second demo tape, but the contemporary production gives it a whole new shine and develops a corresponding size and fascinates above all in the moments when the pleading textures get more space, almost to occult mysticism walk

In the context of the wistful nostalgia of acoustic folk, the typical, epic heaviness creeps in, drags heavy riffs in picturesque tragedy and hymn-like agony – that is, spreading the class with more brilliance, with the Mournful Congregation are now synonymous with the genre they helped define; no more and no less. So you don’t have to rave about the excellent leads and the ugly grandeur of the immensely charismatic vocals, do you?

The Forbidden Abysm gets a bit underwhelming, though the new composition doesn’t do anything wrong per se. It’s just “just” a fairly compact trademark piece that was built a bit too securely on its own competence. That Mournful Congregation give the majestic procession to the middle additional impulses in terms of dynamics, later an ethereal patina radiates and finally the pressure is compressed more and more densely, is also quite strong.

The final, measured around 19 minutes The Paling Crest needs something to get going after its clearly plucked melancholy intro and chorally accompanying, beautifully spherical harmony voices from the rambling meanders, but then knobs the bass to a romantic vein, which after about 6 minutes becomes full of fulfilling grace beguilingly melodramatic, traditional string virtuosity, which also allows latent 80s flair and ultimately rises hymnically into the sky. Absolutely fulfilling!

The Exuviae of Gods: Part I was in the local favor with regard to the creation of the annual charts only in the last meters of Of Void outdated – and that’s actually primarily because the reliable quality work of the Australians, in contrast to less long-serving colleagues, no longer surprises anyone, is no longer a spectacle, but admittedly you already have all the magic from the treasure chest of Mournful Congregation has already heard even more impressive.

Ob The Exuviae of Gods: Part II will share this fate, which is currently to be assumed, must of course first be proven – but the 40 first-class minutes of triumphant exhibitions could certainly live well with that.

The Exuviae of Gods – Part II by Mournful Congregation

similar posts

Print article