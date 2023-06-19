Move the “store” to Cannes?L’Oreal Paris and Douyin e-commerce super product traceability plan play new tricks_TOM NEWS

The red carpet of the film festival is an opportunity for many celebrity makeup to create circles, and it is also a key opportunity for many beauty brands to enhance brand awareness and create popular styles.

This year, the beauty brand L’Oreal Paris, which has been working hand in hand with the Cannes Film Festival for 30 years, started a “source-seeking” journey at the Cannes Film Festival. The traceability of the three major parts of the story stood out in the beauty brand marketing of the Cannes Film Festival.

At present, the new generation of consumers has put forward higher requirements for “good products”. How to present the source of good products three-dimensionally and transparently in front of consumers, strengthen their sense of trust and recognition of the brand, and become a brand to increase sales. breakthrough.

L’Oréal Paris established a new interactive scene with consumers by exploring brand technology and technology, tracing the brand’s new products, and exploring the stories of Cannes stars. According to the data, the L’Oreal Paris x Douyin e-commerce super product traceability plan exposed more than 340 million yuan, 280% of the target was completed, and the Douyin Mall increased by 665%.

The panorama of celebrity talents traces back to Cannes, and establishes a “credible” brand mentality

In the beauty industry, what brands lack is never stories, but the ability to tell good stories. At this Cannes Film Festival, L’Oreal Paris’ ability to tell a story of traceability was fully demonstrated. Relying on the content attributes of Douyin e-commerce, L’Oréal Paris and Douyin e-commerce super product traceability plan not only turned the real crisis into content opportunities, but also used the influence of star topics to frequently appear in the circle during the Cannes Film Festival.

A live broadcast that seemed to arrive on schedule may have just experienced a “bloody storm” behind it, it may be a “conflict of words” with the merchants, or it may be the “scramble” of the live broadcast team. In order to move the live broadcast room to Cannes, Jia Nailiang’s live broadcast team can be said to have overcome the “ninety-nine and eighty-one difficulties”. The team’s visa has not been issued, and the live broadcast equipment has not arrived. These difficulties are infinitely magnified in a foreign country. This live broadcast Emergencies have become a content opportunity for the L’Oreal Paris traceability session. L’Oréal Paris created an “unexpected surprise” by communicating sincerely with users. #贾奈良’s live broadcast, which was in turmoil, was on the list of hot topics, with 43.67 million exposures. The live broadcast during the period effectively drained traffic.

During the warm-up period, in order to bring consumers an immersive and immersive experience, Jia Nailiang built an integrated traceability communication scene by releasing short traceability videos, showing the “source quality” of the product, and strengthening the relationship between the brand and the traceability place. It is worth mentioning that the exposure rate of the two hot list videos released by Jia Nailiang was twice that of other videos, which continued to detonate the volume of activities.

In addition, in this Cannes, L’Oreal Paris transformed the potential energy of stars into brand-owned new content, bringing consumers a full range of trend information and the feeling of being in Cannes, while further establishing brand image and expanding influence. With the Cannes Film Festival as the background, the micro-variety show “L’Oreal Worth Talking” founded in 2018 invited Zhu Yilong, Zhong Chuxi, Gong Jun, Gao Ye and other stars to be guests this year, and talked about himself and movies, and L’Oreal Paris The story of the brand, through the endorsement of celebrity influence, conveys the brand value concept and the brand story.

Among them, the topic of Gong Li’s micro-variety interview #gong li said that yi yang qianxi will become a great actor topped the hot search list, and 13 other related topics created over 100 million broadcasts for the overall event. It is worth mentioning that this year, the micro-variety show “L’Oreal Worth Talking” debuted on Douyin, grabbing traffic with exclusive content.

In addition, this L’Oreal Paris Douyin e-commerce super product traceability plan also pre-embeds hot topics through inside and outside variety shows, red carpet styling, live broadcasts, etc. 35 Jin, #gongjuncannes magic shared skin care coups, etc., and left a message at the top of the hot topic comment area, “Douyin e-commerce super product traceability plan, together with L’Oreal Paris, will take you on a traceability journey in Cannes, France”, guiding users to pay attention to the event , to store water for subsequent transformation.

Looking at the L’Oreal Paris Douyin e-commerce super product traceability plan, the brand’s gameplay in the content scene is remarkable. Since Jia Nailiang’s live broadcast team did not arrive, the live broadcast would be affected, but the star immediately communicated sincerely with users, responded quickly to emergencies, and took advantage of the opportunity to create explosive content, not only on the Douyin hot list, but also brought super Strong drainage; at the same time, build a super star team, with the help of its social influence and huge fan base, to achieve a double harvest of brand influence and business growth.

Link the shelf scene to improve the transformation of global business with a multi-dimensional approach

In Douyin e-commerce, many brands are creating “good business” with “good stories”. Relying on high-quality content and brand stories can help brands accumulate user assets, but how to undertake traffic and promote conversion is not enough to rely on content scenarios. It is also necessary to focus on the shelf scene, multi-field collaborative Unicom “goods looking for people” and “people looking for goods”, to achieve the continuous growth of users’ natural access, natural interaction and active purchase actions, and open up new scenarios for business growth.

L’Oreal Paris understands the importance of making good “goods” on Douyin e-commerce. First of all, in terms of product supply, according to the different needs of users, L’Oreal Paris exclusively customizes 6 Cannes traceable small beauty boxes, and distributes small sample sets in the shelf scene; in terms of price mechanism, lock in the popular models and the 618 price mechanism to rush ahead , Bose because of the all-star set of water and milk, small honey pot cream, small gold tube sunscreen, black fat air cushion BB and other popular models 618 with the same price mechanism, VC essence, black and white mask set 2 products, 618 rights, popular models The number increased by 430% month-on-month; in terms of grouping strategy, according to the attributes and composition of the fans of the talent, the price and product strategy was formulated in a targeted manner. Combined with the previous data portraits, the group of consumers in Jia Nailiang’s live broadcast room generally belonged to the group with higher consumption ability, Paris L’Oreal anchored a higher price segment, re-priced the product mix for the target audience in Jia Nailiang’s live broadcast room, and found more accurate consumer groups for the products.

L’Oréal Paris, while deeply cultivating good content and good products, is also accelerating the layout of user consumption scenarios. Through full coverage of shelf scene resource points and in-depth cooperation with brand halls, it has accumulated more than 24,000 fans. At the same time, the brand matches different preferential mechanisms according to membership points, digs deep into the value of private domains, and leverages rich hierarchical membership rights and benefits of physical product points through gold card, silver card, and black card members, effectively accumulating A group of high potential users.

Under the guidance of the upgraded “FACT+S”, the L’Oreal Paris x Douyin e-commerce super product traceability plan stimulates consumers’ potential interests in all aspects from the place of origin, talents, stars and customized products, and integrates content scenes with The shelf scene is effectively combined to achieve global flywheel growth through shopping malls, stores and other scenes, and the synergy of the two fields achieves explosive growth of the brand.

The marketing of L’Oreal Paris and Douyin e-commerce super product traceability plan at the Cannes Film Festival may provide traceability marketing samples for the beauty track.Disassembled to see:

marketing level, identify the brand’s own genes, and tell the story of brand traceability in combination with brand characteristics. The development of film art has a close relationship with culture and stars, and beauty brands usually have a close relationship with these fields. Taking advantage of major events in the film festival industry can consolidate the brand image; with a marketing stage, it is necessary to improve the storytelling skills Ability to create social media topics and hotspots, expand brand influence, and attract the attention of target users.

overall layout level, The brand needs the ability of multi-field collaboration and refined operation. Focusing on the “FACT+S” methodology, formulate strategies and match resources in a targeted manner. For example, L’Oreal Paris matches different products and talent matrix resources for different user audiences; and carefully designs around the user’s consumption link, linking content and shelf scenes, planting grass in the content scene, and receiving and converting traffic in the shelf scene.

At present, the Douyin e-commerce super product traceability plan has created explosive marketing events with many brands, relying on the global growth flywheel model, which has effectively improved the brand’s volume and sales. I believe that in the future, more and more brands will use Douyin e-commerce as an important position for traceability marketing, to expand marketing ideas and improve marketing conversion for more brands.

