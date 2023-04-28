Movie concept stocks generally rose in early trading, Huanxi Media rose more than 5%, IMAX China rose more than 4% | Huanxi Media_Sina Finance_Sina.com

18
Movie concept stocks generally rose in early trading. IMAX China (01970) rose 4.39% to HK$7.61; Huanxi Media (01003) rose 5.10% to HK$1.03; Maoyan Entertainment (01896) rose 2.96% to HK$8.69; 02125) rose 3.23% to HK$0.96; Alibaba Pictures (01060) rose 2.06% to HK$0.495.
