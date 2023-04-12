China‘s first maritime anti-terrorism film “Deep Sea Crisis”, which will be released on April 15, recently held its world premiere in Beijing. The film tells the stirring story of naval officers and soldiers who are not afraid of sacrifices and swear to defeat terrorist plots. It combines the most unimaginable shocking disaster with a relatively solid and credible emotional collision. It uses heroic stories and super-burning visual impact to show Chinese soldiers. heroic courage. Chinese soldiers dare to show their swords and wipe out all invading enemies!

At the premiere ceremony, Rao Shuguang, the president of the China Film Critics Society, the former director of the Film Art Center of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and the former secretary-general of the China Film Association, defined the film as a “new mainstream commercial blockbuster”. The international communication ability can maximize “empathy and resonance” with the audience; film producer Huang Jianxin shared the unique “new main theme” of “Deep Sea Crisis” from the perspective of story themes and domestic film industrialization; director Shen Dong reviewed Difficulties in film creation, and shared the most dangerous scene in the film: In the cabin with increasing water pressure, the actors not only faced the risk of glass breaking, but also performed the scenes stipulated in the script; action director Huang Mingsheng said, Today’s action movies are gradually diversified. In addition to traditional kung fu, they include speeding, gunfights, and chases. The ways to show actions are gradually diverse and inclusive.

Yan Yikuan, Qu Jingjing, and Ai Xiaoqi appeared at the premiere as representatives of the actors. Starting from their respective roles, the three talked about the difficult and soul-burning crew stories during the filming process. Among them, Yan Yikuan described his role as a naval soldier as a mission. Defending the country and defending the country and the sea and the sky are always dreams rooted in his heart; in the face of a large number of underwater scenes, Qu Jingjing, who has repeatedly injured and inflamed her knees, is determined not to use a substitute. She paid unreservedly for the role. As a member of the military family, she always regards being able to participate in this film as an affirmation and honor of life value; Yan Yikuan and Qu Jingjing also walked out of the play and shared the scene Ai Xiaoqi interpreted the grand and delicate emotional expression of the film from the literary part; then, another actor in the film, Wu Haochen, also expressed his blessing for the release of the film through VCR.

Young singer Jin Runji, as a special guest, performed the film’s theme song “Lighthouse” at the premiere. The song paid tribute to the guardians of the sea and air, and compared the fearless spirit of shining a sword to a lighthouse on the vast sea, sublimating the tone of the film’s sincerity and passion .

A national security battle, a high-burning military movie is about to land on the big screen! Let’s walk into the theater together and feel the power of China! Don’t be afraid of life and death, and the enemy must fight! The film will be released nationwide on April 15 .