Source title: The movie “Indian English” poster teaser double launch February 24 to start women’s inspirational counterattack journey

Written and directed by Gauri Sinti, the movie "Indian English" starring India's legendary Bollywood queen Shiri Daiyu is officially scheduled to be released nationwide on February 24. Today's movie releases the finalized trailer and poster of the distressed version. In the trailer, Shaxi (played by Xili Daiyu) is ridiculed by her family because she can't speak English. situation. However, "Desperate Housewives" Shaxi did not become depressed after crying bitterly. Instead, she worked hard to change herself, participated in English training classes to improve and reshape herself, and finally shined brightly and regained love and respect. In the predicament version of the poster, Shahi represents those Indian women who have been ignored and ridiculed, making a strong cry of "what I need now is respect". As a masterpiece of female realism loved by fans at home and abroad, this film will soon be reappeared on the big screen in China, conveying the warm and positive energy of bravely facing difficulties, independence and self-confidence. Break through difficulties, bravely counterattack, break through, reshape yourself, gain love and respect In India, English, as the official language, is a symbol of class status and identity. In the preview released today, housewife Shaxi is ridiculed by her machismo straight male cancer husband and bear children due to her lack of "English ability". A tool person for husband and son, who has no family status. Later, she went to the United States alone because of the language barrier and it was difficult to integrate. Under the embarrassing and embarrassing situation, Shaxi faced the difficulties, bravely changed, learned English angrily, and finally reshaped herself to shine, and successfully won the love of her family and friends. Love and respect. Although Shaxi's story took place in India, the plight of women's family, society, and personal value cognition it presents is still universal in contemporary China. For example, topics such as how full-time mothers realize their self-worth and how to reintegrate into the workplace after stagnation in ability and experience have aroused the resonance of many women. And Shaxi, who is not afraid of difficulties, tries bravely, strives to improve herself, is independent, confident, self-respecting and self-loving, has the inspirational power to hit the heart directly, and also conveys a courageous change to regain new life for many women who are trapped in confusion and self-denial. of positive energy. Realism, high word-of-mouth, female inspirational masterpiece, Indian national treasure lineup, passionate interpretation As a masterpiece of realism, the movie "Indian English" has been praised by Reuters, CNN and Washington Post as "the best Indian film of the year", with a score of 7.8 on IMDB and 8.2 on Douban. The female inspirational classic film. This film continues the reflective and profundity of Indian reality-themed films, and uses delicate life-style comedy to easily present women's self-growth and awakening in the face of difficulties, breaking the traditional Indian society. Sex and ideology are worth touching and tasting repeatedly. At the same time, this film is the first film work of India's top actress and the last Bollywood queen Sirideyud who came back after many years of retirement. It is also the second film work of the goddess to be introduced in recent years after "A Mother's Revenge". In 2018, Xili Daiyu, who was only 54 years old, passed away unfortunately, which has become an eternal regret in the hearts of many movie fans. And after five years, on February 24th, fans should not miss the opportunity to commemorate the beautiful lady on the big screen and relive the superb acting skills of the goddess. And in the movie "Girls Rules", which was released in China not long ago, Amitabh Bachchan, the godfather of Indian film industry who is a strong voice for Indian women, also joined the film in surprise this time, becoming a member of Shahi's counterattack journey. The strong support is worth looking forward to. The movie "Indian English" is written and directed by Gauri Sinti, starring Shili Daiyu, starring Adiel Hussein, Medi Nebo, etc. Amitabha Bachchan joined in surprise, produced by China Imported by Film Group Corporation, distributed by China Film Corporation, and translated by China Film Corporation. On February 24th, watch how Desperate Housewives regained their confidence and counterattacked to win love and respect.

Break through difficulties, bravely counterattack, break through, reshape yourself, gain love and respect

In India, English, as the official language, is a symbol of class status and identity. In the preview released today, housewife Shaxi is ridiculed by her machismo straight male cancer husband and bear children due to her lack of “English ability”. A tool person for husband and son, who has no family status. Later, she went to the United States alone because of the language barrier and it was difficult to integrate. Under the embarrassing and embarrassing situation, Shaxi faced the difficulties, bravely changed, learned English angrily, and finally reshaped herself to shine, and successfully won the love of her family and friends. Love and respect.

Although Shaxi’s story took place in India, the plight of women’s family, society, and personal value cognition it presents is still universal in contemporary China. For example, topics such as how full-time mothers realize their self-worth and how to reintegrate into the workplace after stagnation in ability and experience have aroused the resonance of many women. And Shaxi, who is not afraid of difficulties, tries bravely, strives to improve herself, is independent, confident, self-respecting and self-loving, has the inspirational power to hit the heart directly, and also conveys a courageous change to regain new life for many women who are trapped in confusion and self-denial. of positive energy.

Realism, high word-of-mouth, female inspirational masterpiece, Indian national treasure lineup, passionate interpretation

As a masterpiece of realism, the movie “Indian English” has been praised by Reuters, CNN and Washington Post as “the best Indian film of the year”, with a score of 7.8 on IMDB and 8.2 on Douban. The female inspirational classic film.

This film continues the reflective and profundity of Indian reality-themed films, and uses delicate life-style comedy to easily present women’s self-growth and awakening in the face of difficulties, breaking the traditional Indian society. Sex and ideology are worth touching and tasting repeatedly.

At the same time, this film is the first film work of India’s top actress and the last Bollywood queen Sirideyud who came back after many years of retirement. It is also the second film work of the goddess to be introduced in recent years after “A Mother’s Revenge”. In 2018, Xili Daiyu, who was only 54 years old, passed away unfortunately, which has become an eternal regret in the hearts of many movie fans. And after five years, on February 24th, fans should not miss the opportunity to commemorate the beautiful lady on the big screen and relive the superb acting skills of the goddess. And in the movie “Girls Rules”, which was released in China not long ago, Amitabh Bachchan, the godfather of Indian film industry who is a strong voice for Indian women, also joined the film in surprise this time, becoming a member of Shahi’s counterattack journey. The strong support is worth looking forward to.

The movie “Indian English” is written and directed by Gauri Sinti, starring Shili Daiyu, starring Adiel Hussein, Medi Nebo, etc. Amitabha Bachchan joined in surprise, produced by China Imported by Film Group Corporation, distributed by China Film Corporation, and translated by China Film Corporation. On February 24th, watch how Desperate Housewives regained their confidence and counterattacked to win love and respect.