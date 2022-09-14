Xi’an News Network News Mid-Autumn Festival movie “Mom! ” is still in theaters, the two leading actors Wu Yanshu and Xi Meijuan use vivid and delicate limbs and expressions to interpret the overflowing emotions of the characters in the film, showing the white-haired mother and daughter unable to part with each other’s kinship, and their dignified attitude towards life. , the interpretation is vivid and vivid, which makes the audience who have seen it moved, and the open ending of the film is also well appreciated by the audience.

Movie “Mom! “Directed by Yang Lina, starring Wu Yanshu and Xi Meijuan, with Wen Qi in special role and Zhu Shimao’s friendship starring, it tells the story of an 85-year-old mother taking care of her 65-year-old daughter with Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s disease, a rare subject on domestic screens, was subtly grafted by the main creator into the film, the retired professor mother and daughter, not only keenly caring for the elderly and infertile families, but also from the perspective of women, in-depth exploration of women’s rich hearts The world and kinship have created the unique images of two elderly women, and the two leading actors Wu Yanshu and Xi Meijuan have lived up to expectations, and their wonderful performances have been praised by the audience as “outstanding performances in Chinese film history”.

When the retired professor mother and daughter faced the challenges of illness, they still insisted on the dignity of their souls and the dignity of their lives. This calm and fearless attitude to life also brought many viewers the courage and faith to face life, “Seeing them When we think of the little setbacks in life, what can’t we face?”, “Life will become what we hope, as long as we insist on living a good life”, the life experience of mother and daughter in the film also extends from the screen to in the hearts of countless audiences.

Movie “Mom! “The cumulative box office exceeded 34 million in three days of release, and major platforms gave high scores, and it has also become a strong word-of-mouth masterpiece in the Mid-Autumn Festival in 2022.

The film was previously shortlisted for the main competition unit of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival, and the starring Wu Yanshu won the Best Actress Award. Many people in the industry also spoke highly of the quality of the film. Actor Song Jia said, “This film can no longer be described as good-looking. It touches the softest part of the human heart, and it is especially gentle, compassionate, and moving.”

Zeng Shixiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press