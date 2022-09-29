Tom Hanks has probably amassed a ton of credits over his decades-long Hollywood career: The Philadelphia Story, Forrest Gump and The Rest of the Island, to name a few. But the actor recently revealed that he thinks only four of those films can be called “not bad.”

The actor, who has acted in more than 50 films, shares this sentiment in an interview with People for his new book, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece.

“Nobody knows how a movie is made—even though everyone thinks they do,” Hanks said of his novel, which focuses on filmmaking in the ’80s: “I made a lot of movies , I think four of them are pretty good, and I’m still amazed at how the films are made. From the flash of an idea to the image that flashes on the screen, the whole process is a miracle.”

Hanks may not have high marks for his films, but critics and fans alike have always loved his films. He has appeared in two films, and on Rotten Tomatoes, his dubbed “Toy Story” and “Toy Story 2” received a 100% freshness score, and another 10 films received a score of 90% or more. He has also appeared in classics such as “Miracle in the Green Mile” and “League of Pinks.”

Tom Hanks also recently starred in “Elvis” and “Pinocchio.” His next feature film was “A Man named Otto decides to die.” The film, directed by Mark Foster, will premiere on December 14.