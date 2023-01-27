Home Entertainment Movie theaters are popular during the Spring Festival holiday | The Wandering Earth 2_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Entertainment

Movie theaters are popular during the Spring Festival holiday | The Wandering Earth 2_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Movie theaters are popular during the Spring Festival holiday | The Wandering Earth 2_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Source: Lhasa Daily

Lhasa Financial Media News (Reporter Ram Tsering) During the Spring Festival holiday, theaters ushered in Lunar New Year movies. During the Spring Festival reunion, watching movies with family members has become the first choice of many citizens, and it has also become an important item for many citizens to entertain and relax during holidays. The theaters in our city are also lively again.

After lunch, it is basically the prime time for watching movies in the theater, and the passenger flow has increased significantly. Recently, the reporter saw in some theaters in our city that there was an endless stream of citizens who came to watch the movie. The new film just released not only attracted young people, but also many old people and children came to watch it. Parent-child movie viewing is very popular. Parents take advantage of the holiday to accompany their children to watch a movie, which immerses the citizens in a festive and peaceful festival atmosphere.

It is understood that “Man Jianghong” and “The Wandering Earth 2” are almost full. Among the box office of new films in the Spring Festival this year, the box office of films such as “Manjianghong” and “The Wandering Earth 2” have exceeded 100 million. Gu Yang, manager of a movie theater in our city, said: “Our movie theater also considers that it is suitable for all ages when arranging films, and there are different types of movies in different time periods. This year’s Spring Festival movie has a complete range of genres, including science fiction, comedy, action, suspense, and sports. Inspirational and cartoons are all available. In the past two days, our theater has also ushered in the first wave of audiences for the Spring Festival.”

See also  Single "riding" in Macau wins "Golden Lotus" Suzhou film "Paper Cavalry" won the Best Screenplay Award at Macau International Film Festival_Suzhou Culture_Suzhou News Network

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Lu Chengfei

You may also like

The World of Fashion Award has been assigned...

Louis Vuitton presents the first collection for babies...

Photo: 14 crystal chandeliers in Yinghei Tower Ballroom...

Useful Tips for Sport Betting Beginners

There were rumors of “stealing the box office”...

Here are the 10 most expensive works of...

CLOT x Levi’s latest joint series release information...

Is Teresa Teng’s appearance on the Beijing Spring...

Wu Jing responded that “the total personal box...

Art, new record for Bronzino at Sotheby’s: paid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy