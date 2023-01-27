Source: Lhasa Daily

Lhasa Financial Media News (Reporter Ram Tsering) During the Spring Festival holiday, theaters ushered in Lunar New Year movies. During the Spring Festival reunion, watching movies with family members has become the first choice of many citizens, and it has also become an important item for many citizens to entertain and relax during holidays. The theaters in our city are also lively again.

After lunch, it is basically the prime time for watching movies in the theater, and the passenger flow has increased significantly. Recently, the reporter saw in some theaters in our city that there was an endless stream of citizens who came to watch the movie. The new film just released not only attracted young people, but also many old people and children came to watch it. Parent-child movie viewing is very popular. Parents take advantage of the holiday to accompany their children to watch a movie, which immerses the citizens in a festive and peaceful festival atmosphere.

It is understood that “Man Jianghong” and “The Wandering Earth 2” are almost full. Among the box office of new films in the Spring Festival this year, the box office of films such as “Manjianghong” and “The Wandering Earth 2” have exceeded 100 million. Gu Yang, manager of a movie theater in our city, said: “Our movie theater also considers that it is suitable for all ages when arranging films, and there are different types of movies in different time periods. This year’s Spring Festival movie has a complete range of genres, including science fiction, comedy, action, suspense, and sports. Inspirational and cartoons are all available. In the past two days, our theater has also ushered in the first wave of audiences for the Spring Festival.”

Editor in charge: Lu Chengfei