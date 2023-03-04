Mowgli – Maw of Boa

Origin: France

Release: 20.01.2023

Label: BMC Records

Duration: 49:22

Genre: Jazz Rock / Improvisation



Anyone who has always wondered what it might sound like when the Jungle Book is crossed with improvised jazz may find the answer on the new album Gueleu de Boa the French electro jazz combo Mowgli. The album that literally translates snakehead means and means something like a hangover, comes in various formats including chic vinyl.

A look at the line up reveals that there are no guitars to be heard on the entire album. But saxophone and flute? No worries. Sounding too sweet Mowgli not. Rather, the rhythm section clearly sets the tone and we are clearly dealing with a Rock Fusion album. Quite as wild as the reference to jungle book it is not possible here. Nevertheless, the album meanders between soft and quite crisp moments.

From the jungle to the jungle

If the first two songs are still quite civilized, then at the latest in Dario paid a visit to the electro jungle. The saxophone takes up a lot of space, after all Ferdinand Doumerc the head of the band. The music isn’t watered down by that though. On the contrary, Mowgli play delicate rock fusion with many edges and in fact resembles a jungle of diverse sounds, melodies and rhythmic delights, so that the heart of the fan warms up.

Top class jazz rock fusion

There is always a honk somewhere or the saxophone plays a gentle template for the excellent drum work. Bicouic Orbidède is an excellent reference. On Gueleu de Boa urban restlessness is combined with a wild connection to nature. Quite similar to the foundling that is taken from its original environment and has to master dangers and situations in a world full of strangeness.

There as well as with the Mowgli it’s fun to witness how the respective protagonists try to unravel the jungle. there is Gueleu de Boa a very sovereign, almost free jazz document and should be taken seriously by fans of improvised jazz fusion excesses.

Conclusion

The trio celebrates jazz rock fusion of the finest kind Mowgli on his new album Gueleu de Boa. Exalted instrumental excapades give an idea of ​​the outbursts the material is capable of live. Be sure to listen. 9 / 10

Line Up

Bastien Andrieu – Keyboards

Ferdinand Doumerc – saxophone, flute

Pierre Pollet – drums

Tracklist

01. Malalamoler

02. One Eyed Jack

03. Dario

04. Leviathan

05. Bicouic Orbidède

06. Murkiness

07. Great Tadpole

08. Midsummer Night’s Sage

