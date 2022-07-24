“Mozart in Outer Space”, which was expected to ignite the summer movie market, was misfired. Chen Sicheng, who has continuously created box office miracles in the Spring Festival stalls, had to pay for his transformation this time. The lineup of “Chen Sicheng + Huang Bo + Rong Zishan”, coupled with the popular science fiction concept in recent years, the movie “Mozart in Outer Space” has attracted much attention from the beginning of the project, and it was announced that it will be set for the summer of 2022. It was seen as a bailout.

“Mozart in Outer Space” hit the street, Chen Sicheng took the blame

At the beginning, many fans predicted that the box office would go up by one billion or two billion before the release. But I didn’t expect that as of the press release, “Mozart in Outer Space” was released for 9 days, and the box office was only 175 million. The total box office of Maoyan Professional Edition is predicted to be less than 300 million.

Chen Sicheng, who has always been regarded as understanding the market and making money, made a big mistake this time.

Regardless of the all-star lineup such as Huang Bo, Fan Wei, and Yao Chen, even an ordinary fantasy film will not cost too low. In an interview with Entertainment Manager, Chen Sicheng revealed that “Mozart in Outer Space” “was not cheap, the whole film was shot with IMAX cameras, and there were many special effects”, which was also his “first commercial anxiety”.

At present, the film party has not announced the cost of the film. It is rumored that the cost of “Mozart in Outer Space” is between 250 million and 400 million. According to this calculation, it will take at least 750 million yuan to recover the cost at the box office.

Superimposed various off-site factors, Chen Sicheng’s movie reputation is usually not too high, but this time it has completely collapsed. The film opened with a score of 5.1 on Douban, and it has dropped to 4.8, which is the lowest among all director works by Chen Sicheng.

The reason for such an embarrassing situation is that Chen Sicheng himself must bear the blame.

The commercial success of genre films largely comes from a relative certainty. Because there is a consensus and agreement between the audience and the creator, as long as the film is marked with a certain type of label, although there may be no surprises, the content must be very different. Just like a Hong Kong police and bandit movie, even if the audience has said “aesthetic fatigue” for many years, it still has a relatively stable market.

At the beginning of the film’s project promotion, “Mozart in Outer Space” has always featured sci-fi themes, which should be classified as sci-fi films like “The Wandering Earth” according to the genre. But in fact, “Mozart in Outer Space” is actually a fantasy children’s film, and it is not about the grand propositions of alien civilization invasion and saving the earth, but a family intergenerational conflict story under the cover of fantasy . Therefore, after the film was released, the word of mouth became polarized. Adults thought they had been scammed, but children were happy to watch it.

In addition, Chen Sicheng is also deviating from the expectations of the original audience.

The popularity of “Mozart in Outer Space” in the market before its release was largely due to the expectations of fans of “Tang Detective Series” and “Manslaughter Series”. But this time Chen Sicheng was so unfamiliar to them.

In a recent interview, Chen Sicheng once said, “In fact, Mozart is called a fantasy film at most, and it is definitely not a science fiction film. The real science fiction film is “Ball Lightning”.” After seeing his collapse in fantasy films, everyone will Does his real science fiction pay for it?

“Outer Space Trilogy”, can there still be Chopin and Monet?

For a long time, Chen Sicheng has done the best in the IP and serialization of films among Chinese directors in recent years.

In 2012, the TV series “Beijing Love Story” directed by Chen Sicheng received good reviews. Two years later, he moved to the big screen and directed the movie version of the TV series “Northern Ireland”, which earned 406 million box office when he first appeared on the screen. This is no accident. Soon Chen Sicheng impressed the entire film circle with the “Detective Chinatown” series.

In 2015, “Detective Chinatown” was born, and the model of “exotic style + detective + comedy” not only won him a super high box office, but also achieved a double harvest of box office word of mouth. Since then, Chen Sicheng has cleverly used the lineup and framework of “Tang Detective 1”, and constantly copied the box office myth. Up to now, the “Detective Chinatown” series of movies has accumulated a total of 8.743 billion box office. Since then, the series has completed an in-depth and thorough IP continuation from movies to web dramas to animations. This not only proves Chen Sicheng’s strong personal ability, but also provides a successful case for the serialization of Chinese film IP.

The success of the “Manslaughter” franchise seems to have come as no surprise. Different from the original script of “Detective Chinatown”, “Manslaughter” is actually a film adaptation. The existence of the previous work naturally makes the film less fresh and attractive, but the evaluation scale is extremely strict. In this situation, “Manslaughter” became the dark horse at the box office that year, and “Manslaughter 2” continued this style of “exotic style + fatherly love theme + suspense”, and Chen Sicheng recreated a new IP amid the bad voices.

Whether it’s “Chinatown” or “Manslaughter”, it can be seen that Chen Sicheng is producing commercial blockbusters with Hollywood-style industrial standards, but the foundation of all this success is inseparable from the great success of the first work in the series. In other words, only the first work can stand up, and then there will be two, three, four, five.

Chen Sicheng’s plan for “Outer Space” was also a series of films, in addition to “Mozart in Outer Space”, “Chopin in Outer Space” and “Monet in Outer Space”. But now that the first shot is misfired, “Mozart” is destined to fail to become the foundation of word-of-mouth and popularity for the sequel. On the contrary, it may have the effect of persuading him to quit.

Chen Sicheng once said in an interview that the reason why he was able to shoot such a film in an “uncertain” situation was because he had accumulated quite a lot of goodwill in the industry with several works before, “to be qualified to make such a film. “Movies”, even if this venture fails, he can use other types of films to make back the money lost by the employer.

But the times are different, and the employer may have no money or courage to let him take the risk again.

Earlier, Chen Sicheng himself said, “When I was filming this movie, the economic situation was better than it is now. I was fortunate to have some so-called business achievements endorsed before, so I had the opportunity to take some risks.”

Nowadays, the entire film and television industry is in a state of cold winter. Recently, the semi-annual report announcements of listed companies have been released one after another, and the film and television industry has no suspense again. Among the 8 companies that released the semi-annual report announcement, only 2 companies, Enlight Media and Huanrui Century, achieved profitability. A loss of hundreds of millions of dollars.

For a long time, Chen Sicheng’s films have been deeply tied to Wanda Films. This time, “Mozart in Outer Space” is also controlled and cast by Wanda Films. As the big sponsor of this series, Wanda Movies has not had a good time in recent years.

Wanda Films is the largest cinema chain and the largest cinema investment company in the country. Although it also has film, TV series and game businesses (three subsidiaries of Wanda Films, New Media Eslite, and Mutual Love Interactive respectively), its proportion is not high. , the theater business accounted for 77% of total revenue. The epidemic hit theaters, and Wanda Movies was directly damaged.

In the first half of the year, Wanda Movies achieved a box office of 2.44 billion yuan (excluding service fees), a decrease of 31.3% over the same period of the previous year, and the number of moviegoers was 57 million, a decrease of 38.2% over the same period of the previous year. The high fixed costs of theater rent, depreciation, and employee compensation have resulted in a large loss in operating performance. The deduction of non-net profit was even worse, with a loss of 580-660 million yuan, and a profit of 613 million yuan in the same period last year.

After seeing the double box office reputation of “Mozart in Outer Space”, can Wanda’s film, which is already in a predicament, trust Chen Sicheng twice?