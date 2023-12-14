MPN deputies, against the measures announced by Caputo: “no favors to Neuquén”

Los deputies of the Neuquén Popular Movement expressed their “concern” regarding the measures announced by the national government and assured that they will have a “negative impact” that “will deepen the economic crisis that the Argentine people are already going through.” They warned of the consequences on Neuquén due to the impact of the suspension of public works and transfers for the ISSN or subsidies on energy and transportation.

«The lack of gradual adjustment “It comes to deepen the needs of those who have less,” they said. The text was shared by the president of the bench, Gabriel Alamoon his social networks, who also spoke about the issue during this Thursday’s session in the Legislature.

In the statement they warned that “reducing transfers to provinces to a minimum does not make no “favor” to the province of Neuquénwhich has already claimed through court what the Nation owes it, for example, for the partial harmonization of the ISSN retirement fund with the Anses, an amount that exceeds 13.5 billion.

“Our province must overcome the historical gaps between the funds distributed to each jurisdiction, since in recent years there have been great differences in the adjustments made by the Nation,” they added.

Until now, the government of Rolando Figueroa did not express himself publicly about possible effects on the province. Instead, the MPN assessed that “the reduction of energy and transportation subsidies, and the stoppage of public works new among other of the announced measures, completes the negative picture due to the impact on employment and access to essential services.

«Raising the founding flags of our party, it is that We accompany the governor’s efforts of the province of Neuquén in the search for consensus and the unrestricted defense of the interests of the people of Neuquén,” offered the provincial party.

In the Legislature, they also presented a communication project to express their rejection of the increase in withholdings for hydrocarbon exports from 8% to 15%.





