MPN oil workers explained the reasons why they campaign for Massa in Neuquén

The representatives of the Vaca Muerta oil workers and members of the MPN ratified their inclination in favor of Sergio Massa, pre-candidate for president for Unión por la Patria and current Minister of Economy, in the act that took place at the Arena Stadium in Malvinas Argentinas, Buenos Aires, where he received formal support for his candidacy from the General Confederation of Labor (CGT).

What convinced Marcelo Rucci, General Secretary of the Oil Union and Guillermo Pereyra, head of the Argentine Confederation of Workers and Employees of Hydrocarbons, Energy, Fuels, Derivatives and Related (Catheda)?: «Massa is the only candidate for the presidency of Argentina that does not include policies harmful to the working class in his platform, unlike the other candidates.«, they affirmed

In a press document issued after the CGT act, in which they participated, Rucci and Pereyra bluntly stated that the Blue and White Group of the Neuquén Popular Movement

(MPN), tiene «the conviction that Sergio Massa, Unión por la Patria candidate, is the greatest exponent of the project in favor of the workers of the entire nation and, primarily, of the oil tankers of the Neuquén basin«.

They argued that in the context of a project aimed at protecting the rights of workers, “Massa is the only candidate for the presidency of Argentina that does not include in its platform political

detrimental to the working class, unlike the other candidates.”

The pre-candidate of the national ruling partyunderstands that labor rights and proposed reforms in each sector they emanate from agreements between the business side and the workers through their representatives, and that these consensual rights are embodied in collective agreements”.

They confirmed their support for Massa because they are aware that the economic impact caused by the drought and the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be ignored, “that significantly affected oil workers.”

They clarified that both challenges condition economic policy and, despite this, the current Minister of Economy «He had the courage to assume the leadership to rectify the direction of a country affectedado».

Rucci was in the formation of the Massa Presidente plural front, whose unwritten call was foisted on the governor-elect Rolando Figueroa, who united the entire extra arc Together for Change and the official leadership of the Neuquén PJ.

His deputy, the Assistant Secretary of the Oil Union, Ernesto Inal, had been at an armed table after Pablo Todero’s candidacy for national deputy with the official leadership of the PJ, who has Massa’s ballot and also that of Juan Grabois.

The PJ who drives Dario Martinez suffered a break in the formation of lists for the PASO on Sunday, a repercussion of the provincial elections of April 16, when Figueroa obtained the support of a sector of the party.

After the elections, and when the campaign for the municipalities of Cutral Co and Plaza Huincul was taking place, Figueroa obtained the endorsement of the national deputy of the Frente de Todos asked Bertoldi who together with the head of the capital council Marcelo Zuniga They work for Massa although without saying if they also work for Todero.





