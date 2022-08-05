Listen to the audio version of the article

Nicolas Cage plays… Nicolas Cage: the well-known Hollywood actor plays the role of a parody version of himself in “The talent of Mr. C”, a new film by Tom Gormican available on various Italian platforms.

At the center of the plot is the “character” Nicolas Cage who, after a series of failures in low-profile films, is experiencing a moment of serious crisis, both in the personal and professional spheres. While his entire career seems to be falling apart, he meets a wealthy financier who turns out to be, among other things, one of the greatest admirers of him in the world. When his existence seems to have reached a positive turn, however, Cage is contacted by some agents who ask him to act as an infiltrator inside the home of his new, possible producer.

Gormican’s second feature film, after the forgotten “That Embarrassing Moment” in 2014, “The Talent of Mr. C” is an enjoyable and grungy action comedy, perfect for Nicolas Cage fans and, in particular, for those with sympathy. for the last phase of his career, often full of irony and also trashy turns within a truly boundless filmography. Among many avoidable and disappointing products, Cage has also played interesting roles in his latest works (think of “Pig” of 2021) and the one in “The talent of Mr. C” is certainly one of these.

The talent of Mr. C

An unleashed tribute to his career

The narrative and directorial limits are evident in this film, but the result is equally enjoyable and fun thanks to a series of stylistic choices that end up never taking themselves seriously and, in addition to that of Cage, also the proof of Pedro Pascal (in the in the role of billionaire Javier Gutierrez) is quite convincing. It can also be defined as “The Talent of Mr. C” as a wild tribute to Cage’s career, his ups and downs, but also his desire to return to work in films that are deeper than those he has habitually portrayed in recent years. Despite its simplicity and with all the shortcomings of the case, “The talent of Mr. C” is also a small reflection on the Hollywood industry, with some metacinematographic slants and with more a hint on how fragile a career in the Seventh Art industry can be.

Bride in red

On the other hand, “Sposa in rosso”, a comedy by Gianni Costantino with Eduardo Noriega and Sarah Felberbaum, has arrived in the room. The protagonists are two forty-year-olds, both precarious, who decide to redeem themselves from life by setting up a farce: the two pretend to have to get married in Puglia , so as to pocket the money of the envelopes given away by the guests. But they are not the only ones involved in this fake marriage. This feature film starts from good premises, focusing on the fine line between reality and fiction, which perhaps puts too much meat on the fire but is appreciated for the general ambition. a screenplay left excessively loose, which thus risks losing attention to the story and, at least in part, wasting the curious initial subject.