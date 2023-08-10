Mr. Doodle Collaborates with ARTOX GROUP for Immersive Art Experience: Disney Art Collection and Limited Art Installations Debut in Macau

It is an exciting collaboration between the international art organization ARTOX GROUP and the exclusive agent of British artist Mr. Doodle as they launch the first show of Mr. Doodle. Known for his unique creative concept and innovative art IP works, Mr. Doodle has captivated audiences worldwide. He has recently launched the global limited art series “Disney Art Collection by Mr. Doodle” and arranged large-scale limited art installations in various cities to create an immersive art experience.

In this new collaboration, Mr. Doodle pays tribute to the classic Disney animation images that he has always loved. He adds his own unique artistic fusion, breaking traditional artistic boundaries and bringing joy and surprises to the audience.

Excited for the cooperation, Mr. Doodle himself will be visiting the event site in Macau to bring his on-the-spot graffiti show. The event will showcase classic and latest original works of Mr. Doodle, along with super-large limited art installations and global limited editions. Multiple public spaces in Macau will be transformed into canvas for the art collections, creating an immersive art experience for visitors.

Mr. Doodle, famous for his graffiti works, creates art with a unique visual impact. His simple thick lines construct a rich world, with patterns flowing continuously from his brush. His intuitive creation process reflects a free spirit unique to graffiti.

During the event, Mr. Doodle will bring his art installations to multiple public spaces in Macau, filling the city with his graffiti. Visitors will have the opportunity to stumble upon Mr. Doodle’s world while walking through the city, providing an interesting and immersive art experience.

In addition to his personal creations, Mr. Doodle has collaborated with internationally renowned brands and institutions to design unique graffiti works and limited artworks. In this collaboration, he will reinterpret Disney’s classic characters and images, reflecting his understanding of growth, love, friendship, and family affection.

The highlight of the event is the introduction of the world‘s only limited edition “Disney Art Collection by Mr. Doodle” artwork – a 120cm high Mickey sculpture. This limited artwork combines the image of Mickey with Mr. Doodle’s graffiti patterns, making it highly sought after by art collectors worldwide.

Wilkie Wu and Keith Wong, the planning directors of the event, spoke about the thought and effort Mr. Doodle put into this series of works. Starting from Disney’s classic black and white era, transitioning to the color era, and merging two different time and space timelines, Mr. Doodle has reinvented the classics and created a brilliant “Disney Art Collection by Mr. Doodle” limited art collection.

Keith Wong, the director of limited art planning, is a master’s graduate from Central Saint Martins in London. He has collaborated with various international brands and artists and has served as a guest lecturer at prestigious universities. ARTOX GROUP, founded by him, is a leading company in the international art scene.

The event also offers art-loving audiences the opportunity to appreciate and purchase exquisite art life peripherals, bringing art closer to everyday life.

This collaboration between ARTOX GROUP and Mr. Doodle is the perfect fusion of art and entertainment, bringing the concept of “Art Macao” to life. As ARTOX GROUP continues to promote cooperation with more artists, they aim to bring even more exciting activities to art lovers worldwide.