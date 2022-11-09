Original title: Mr. Mi’s 10th anniversary concert in Kaohsiung on Christmas Eve enthusiastically sang

The Golden Melody Band Mr. Mi MIXER celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Just after the end of the Rock Taichung and Takao Rock Dog Fighting Festival performances by thousands of people, their Live energy exploded. Ten Years” special concert. The day of the performance was Christmas Eve, and the lead singer Sheng Hao had his birthday the next day. He said, “Since I was a child, my birthday celebrations were not very separate from Christmas, but this year, with the participation of fans, I felt warmer and more festive! “Tickets will go on sale at 12:00 noon on Sunday, November 13th. Mr. Mo invites fans and friends to come down and have fun together.

Mr. Mi is currently preparing for his new album. Shenghao revealed that he will design special benefits for the concert, and will sing a hot new song for the first time. Guitarist Zhe’an is also very fond of fans, and has collected fans’ wishlists on the community: ” After all, there are a lot of songs accumulated in 10 years… Do you have any special desire to listen to those songs?” Fans were attracted to leave messages, and the level of discussion and expectations exploded. Mr. Mi, who made his fortune in Kaohsiung, returned to the starting place on the 10th anniversary of the army and on the 3721st day to pick up his original intentions, and said with emotion: “Our first special show in 2012 was in the second session, and now 10 years later today. It is very meaningful for us to stand on the high-level performance in the new venue that is also in the Pier 2.”

Since Mr. Mi became an army, he has made arrangements with fans to hold special performances every year. The consistent arrangement has become a tacit understanding with fans. However, due to the epidemic last year, the 9th anniversary concert was adjusted to an online performance, which made them extraordinarily Cherish the opportunity to return to physical performances this year. Sheng Hao said: “Our music and performance methods have always been intensively interacting with everyone under the stage. It is not just the stage that is performing. The whole concert is created by us and the audience. This time, we have accumulated 2 years of ideas. During the period A lot of singles have also been released, and it will definitely bring wonderful performances that are different from the past.”

The concert title “WE Our Ten Years” also continued to support their audience. The M in the English group name MIXER was extended to ME (me), and the letter M was cleverly reversed to represent the W of WE (we), representing the moose. Thank you to the fans for your company over the past 10 years. The “WE Our Ten Years” concert will be on sale at 12:00 noon on November 13 at the ibon ticketing system machine and website simultaneously. Tickets can be purchased with high-speed rail to enjoy discounts. In addition, the concert also launched the exclusive LED interactive bracelet of “Our Mr. Moose”, shining the most beautiful scene of the 10th anniversary.Return to Sohu, see more

